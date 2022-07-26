Danny Mills claims Erling Haaland can score 40 PLUS goals for Man City if he stays fit this season

Danny Mills has tipped Erling Haaland to score more than 40 goals for Manchester City this season if he stays fit.

There are high hopes for the striker after he sealed a £51million transfer from Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window, and former City defender Mills believes the Norwegian will excel at the Etihad this season.

Speak with talkSPORTHe said: ‘Haaland is going to be sensational. If he plays every game, he can score more than 40 goals in all competitions.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes close to 30 Premier League goals.”

Haaland has developed into one of the most prolific goalscorers on the continent, scoring a whopping 86 goals in 89 appearances for Dortmund.

The Leeds-born star is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe and hopes to become a roaring success in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has got off to a good start at City after scoring on his debut last week in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

There are some doubts about Haaland’s injury record as he missed 16 games in all competitions for Dortmund last season. Still, that had little impact on the striker’s goalscoring record, as the talisman registered 29 goals in 30 games last season.

The Citizens have won four of the last five Premier League titles and dramatically brought Liverpool to the trophy on the final day of last season.

Still, Guardiola hopes the capture of Haaland will help his side win their first Champions League trophy. City were knocked out in the semi-finals last season by eventual winner Real Madrid.

The Norwegian holds a remarkable record in UEFA’s premier cup competition, with 23 goals in 19 Champions League matches. The talisman also became the fastest and youngest player to score 20 goals in the league.