Danny Miller is pushed against the wall and knocked to ground by a nightclub bouncer

Danny Miller was knocked to the ground by a bouncer during a reported fight at a nightclub over homophobic remarks aimed at a friend of another partygoer.

The soap star, 31, was involved in an altercation in Skegness in the early hours of Sunday – the day this year’s I’m A Celeb final aired.

Fans had speculated why Danny – who won the hit ITV show in 2021 – wasn’t in Australia to crown Jill Scott.

It has since been revealed that he was in the seaside town of Lincolnshire making a ‘meet and greet’ club appearance and turning on the Christmas lights.

Footage shot at the Hive – a nighttime complex – shows Danny being knocked to the ground by a bouncer.

But it is alleged that the Emmerdale actor was actually standing up for a friend who was the target of “disturbing” homophobic abuse.

The Hive said security personnel intervened at the location but “didn’t know” that Danny was “standing up” for his friend – and the situation escalated.

Danny’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Quarry worker Brandon Driver, 20, was partying at the club and watched the situation unfold.

He said, “I was just having a night out with some of my friends and I was the only one who pulled out my camera fast enough to film what was happening.

‘I do not know if [Miller] was injured. However, it was a hard blow against the wall and he seemed to hit his head.”

Danny was advertised online as performing at the Kush Nightclub, which is part of the Hive.

He also turned on the Christmas lights in Skegness on Saturday (26/11).

In recent years, the winner of the previous series of I’m A Celeb has crowned the latest champion – leading to questions about why Danny wasn’t Down Under.

Danny spoke about his absence from this year’s finals on his Instagram later on Monday (11/28) and posted, “Congratulations @jillscottjs8!

What a deserved winner. You had the votes in our household.’

Lioness Jill, 35, defeated Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, 23, to be named Queen of the Jungle 2022.

The Hive, which lists seven locations, said: ‘We are aware of the incident and initial details are as follows.

“We emphasize that these are preliminary findings and investigations are ongoing.

‘Danny was in a booth enjoying the evening with some friends, some of the clubbers were allowed into the booth from time to time to take pictures with Danny.

At one point, a clubber who had entered the booth first joked, but then became verbally abusive to a member of Danny’s group and made some very disturbing homophobic remarks.

“The member of the party was clearly upset and Danny tried to calm the situation down.

“The door staff proceeded to remove the offending person, but he continued to make homophobic remarks.

“Some members of the door staff were unaware that Danny was in fact standing up for one of his party members against homophobic remarks and this unfortunately led to an unfortunate escalation of the situation.”