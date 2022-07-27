Danny Miller is married! Emmerdale actor ties the knot with midwife Steph Jones in Cheshire wedding 

Danny Miller is reportedly married to his fiancée Steph Jones.

The 31-year-old Emmerdale actor is said to have tied the knot with his beautiful obstetric bride during a romantic wedding in Cheshire, which took place on Friday.

According to a report, the couple’s son, Albert, played “a big part” of their special day for 9 months, in the presence of many of Danny’s celeb friends.

An insider told The sun: “Danny and Steph had a wonderful day with all their loved ones.

‘It was very romantic, but there was also a lot of laughter. Albert had a big part to play and everyone said how special it was to have him around.’

Some of the soap star’s famous Emmerdale cast members were reportedly in attendance, including Lucy Pargeter, Isobel Steele, Jeff Hordley, and Dominic Brunt.

It is also thought that Danny’s former I am Celebrity camp mate David Ginola who flew in from France to be there.

MailOnline has reached out to Danny Miller’s representatives for comment.

Danny and Steph initially met in elementary school, but didn’t get together until 2019.

The actor proposed in January 2021 over a candlelit dinner on the beach in St. Lucia – a trip Steph had booked for his 30th birthday.

Just a month later, they found out they were expecting their first child together.

The couple were “surprised” to learn they had become pregnant, after more than a year trying to have a baby without success, and were “preparing themselves for IVF”.

At the time, Steph said: OKAY! Magazine: ‘It was a huge surprise, because emotionally we had prepared ourselves for IVF. It was meant to be. We got engaged in early January and found out we were pregnant in February,”

Loved up: The couple initially met in primary school, but only got together in 2019

The star – who played Aaron Dingle in the ITV series from 2008 to 2021 – won I’m A Celebrity in December when his son Albert was just weeks old.

Danny appeared in Lorraine after his win and admitted, “The whole reason I did it was to show the country that I wasn’t just Aaron from Emmerdale, I was my own person. Steph was the reason I did it, she and Albert…

“Steph told you to show everyone what I know about you, so I did.

“This show gave me the financial security to do it and I’m not ashamed to say it. This show gave me the financial security to do it.”

Their trip: The actor proposed at a candlelit dinner on the beach in St. Lucia in January 2021 – a trip Steph had booked for his 30th birthday

Earlier this year, Danny revealed that footballer David checked in regularly to remind himself of the date of their wedding.

He told OKAY! magazine from David: “He’s texted me a few times to remind himself, but he also reminds me of the date of the wedding, so it’s completely at the forefront of his mind.”

And of who was coming from Emmerdale, Danny said, “We’re keeping our fingers crossed for as many people as possible because they were such a big part of my life.

“You’ll find that a lot of them are older, because they’ve all been mentors or moms and dads to me in their own way, and I really want them there.”

He added that actors Simon Gregson and Adam Woodyatt, who also appeared in I’m A Celebrity, will also be attending.