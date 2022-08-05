Danny Masterson’s accuser says delaying trial will ’cause greater damage to her’

One of Danny Masterson’s rape prosecutors has criticized the judge’s recent decision to postpone their case.

Masterson, 46, rose to fame on That ’70s Show in the early 2000s, starring Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

He is charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003, at the height of the show’s success, and will face trial in Los Angeles later this year.

The process has already taken two years to start. It was set to begin in August, but his legal team recently won a six-week reprieve after claiming they were so busy with another high-profile sexual assault trial — that of LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer — that they can’t properly prepare. .

Danny Masterson, left, has been charged with sexually assaulting three women between 2001 and 2003. He was due to face trial in August, but that was postponed to October because his lawyers also represent Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in his own sexual assault case.

The judge agreed to move the start date of Masterson’s trial to October.

Speak with The everyday beast on Friday, after that decision, one of Masterson’s three unnamed accusers was furious that it would only hurt her and the other women who came forward.

“My life has been tortured for so many years because of what happened to me. Finally the day of justice came and now I see that there is one more excuse to delay justice, which will only do more damage to me and the other victims.

“I hope the Court understands that the cases in this trial, the rights of the victims and the need to conclude this important case, are more important than a scheduling conflict related to baseball,” she said.

Masteron’s attorney Shawn Holley is also representing Bauer against allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman.

Bauer was charged with sexually assaulting a woman last June. He has since been placed on administrative leave by the Dodgers.

Masterson, along with the Church of Scientology of which he is a member, is also being sued by four women over similar charges.

Danny Masterson with his wife Bijou Phillips. He has denied the allegations

It is unclear whether the three women involved in the criminal rape proceedings are also involved in the civil lawsuit.

Three of the women involved in the lawsuit also belonged to the Church. They claim the church has spent years trying to cover up their allegations against Masterson.

The Church of Scientology has fought in vain to convince the judge to dismiss their claims.

The first prosecutor previously detailed how Masterson allegedly raped her at a party at his Hollywood home in 2003.

She claimed that he gave her a “fruity drink” and that she began to feel nauseous and dizzy immediately after drinking it.

She claims he unzipped her pants and threw her into a bubble bath. Then, she says, he took her to a bathroom in his house and felt her breasts despite her “muting” him.

She testified that Masterson then took her to his bedroom and threw her on his bed where he “vaginally and anally” raped her while brandishing a gun.

She said she lost consciousness at the time, but came to when he was “in” her.

“When I came to, he was on top of me and he was inside me. The first thing I remember is I grabbed his hair to pull it out,” she said earlier.

She also claimed he was wielding the gun and said, “Don’t move. Don’t say a word.’

The Church of Scientology now plans to take their case to conservative majority SCOTUS in a bid to dismiss the women’s lawsuits against them.