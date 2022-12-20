Danny Lim’s tribute to officers Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow shot dead in Wieambilla ambush

Mr Lim was seriously injured in a violent arrest by NSW Police last month

Activist Danny Lim has paid a moving tribute to the two police officers shot dead on a rural Queensland estate.

The beloved Sydney icon, who was recently seriously injured in a brutal police arrest, tied a poster to his chest honoring Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29.

“Condolences to the two fallen officers and their families and friends,” the poster read, along with a photo of the couple.

‘Rest in peace.’

Both officers were shot dead last Monday by a trio of conspiracy theorists on their property in Wiembilla, three hours west of Brisbane.

The murderous trio, former school principal Nathaniel Train, his brother Gareth and his wife Stacey, were later shot dead by specialist police officers.

The officers, along with two of their colleagues, had gone to the grounds for a routine check on Nathaniel, who had been reported missing, before being ambushed by the heavily armed family.

Mr Lim was proudly seen sharing the tribute on the streets of Sydney on Wednesday morning – a memorial service was held in Brisbane the same day to say goodbye to the officers.

Not his usual smiling self, the 78-year-old held himself up with two canes.

Mr Lim is still recovering from his violent arrest by NSW police officers.

He was taken to hospital after falling to the floor when he was arrested at Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building on November 22.

Officers Matthew Arnold, 26 (left) and Rachel McCrow, 29 (right) were shot dead by the murderous trio on December 12

Gareth, Stacey and Nathaniel Train were all killed by specialist police (left to right: Gareth Train, Stacy Train, Nathanial Train)

Mr Lim suffered a brain haemorrhage from the fall, with footage of the violent arrest sparking community anger and an internal police investigation.

Footage of Mr Lim’s confrontational arrest shows him screaming for help as he is thrown to the ground in handcuffs.

A police spokesman said officers ‘dropped’ their arrest after Mr Lim’s head smashed into the tiled floor, causing him to suffer a subdural hematoma – a brain haemorrhage – and a black eye.

He will now require permanent medical specialist care and will use a walking stick.

At the end of last month, dozens of protesters gathered outside Surry Hills Police Station after Mr Lim’s arrest.

In a statement, NSW Police confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

“An independent inquiry will investigate police action during the arrest of a 78-year-old man in Sydney’s CBD,” the statement said.

“While the investigation into the incident continues, an independent review has begun, which will examine police conduct during the incident.”

This investigation will be overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC), which monitors and investigates allegations of police misconduct.

“The Commission will continue to closely monitor the progress of the police investigation into police contact with Mr Lim,” said an LECC spokesperson.

“This includes considering the violence NSW police officers used as part of Mr Lim’s arrest.”

