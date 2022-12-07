Danny Lim ‘just wants peace’ new photo showing protest over police pay and conditions

Mr. Lim was arrested after security called the police after he allegedly refused to leave.

An iconic Sydney activist who was violently arrested has campaigned for better pay and conditions for police.

Danny Lim, 78, fell to the ground and was rushed to hospital when he was arrested by New South Wales police officers at the city’s Queen Victoria Building on November 22.

Lim suffered a brain hemorrhage when he fell to the ground during the arrest, and a witness video went viral, prompting community anger and an internal police investigation.

As Lim recuperates at home, a new photograph surfaced Thursday showing Lim campaigning for better conditions for working police officers.

Danny Lim (pictured) is known for using signs preaching love and happiness in Sydney.

The image was shared by respected Sydney defense attorney Chris Murphy on Twitter, as he continues to rally support for the icon.

Murphy warned that “the day is coming” for the “nasty few cops” who roughed up his client.

“Just remember Danny Lim as this happy, friendly guy who rallies for more police pay.”

Online viewers shared their outrage and all agreed that ‘[the police] must be held accountable’ for what happened to Mr. Lim.

One commented that ‘his blood boils to see such an innocent figure abused in this way. I hope the cops who did this to him are the most responsible.”

Another said the ‘inland legend of the west’ is ‘beloved by many’ and ‘spreads more joy than you realize’.

Defense attorney Chris Murphy said Lim was waiting to speak to a friend when police told him to leave the building (Pictured Murphy on the left and Lim on the right)

The anger-provoking footage of Mr Lim shows the known identity of Sydney handcuffed and forced to the ground.

The 78-year-old man is heard yelling “help” as officers place their hands behind his back and throw him to the ground.

A police spokesman said officers ‘interrupted’ their arrest after Mr. Lim’s head smashed on the tiled floor, leaving him with a subdural hematoma (a brain hemorrhage) and a black eye.

His lawyer, Chris Murphy, shared an update on Mr. Lim’s condition on Monday, saying he was in “very bad shape” and was “unable to communicate clearly.”

‘Sydney icon’ Danny Lim was hospitalized after a violent arrest at the QVB last month. Photo: Chris Murphy

Shocked onlookers called for an ambulance for Mr. Lim, after he was left with a hemorrhage in his brain and a black eye. Photo: Chris Murphy

Murphy updated Lim’s supporters on his condition, saying he “needs two canes to get around.”

“It requires specialized medical help that will continue in two areas of damaged health.”

Late last month, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Surry Hills police station after Lim’s arrest, carrying signs debunking Lim’s habitual use of the word ‘CVNT’.

In a statement, NSW Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

“An independent review will examine the actions of the police during the arrest of a 78-year-old man in the Sydney CBD,” the statement said.

“As investigations into the incident continue, an independent review has been launched, which will examine the actions of the police during the incident.”

Protesters outside Surry Hills Police Station after Sydney ‘icon’ Danny Lim was hospitalized after being arrested by two police officers. Source: Facebook

This investigation will be overseen by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC), which monitors and investigates allegations of police misconduct.

“The Commission will continue to closely monitor the progress of the police investigation of police contact with Mr. Lim,” an LECC spokesperson said.

“This includes considering the force used by NSW Police Force officers as part of the arrest of Mr Lim.”