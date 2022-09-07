Danny Dyer reveals his past struggles with drugs during time on EastEnders – after announcing exit

Danny Dyer has discussed the shocking moment when he told EastEnders bosses that he “had to leave or die” during his previous struggle with drugs.

The 45-year-old actor, who recently announced his departure as Mick Carter in the BBC series after nine years, revealed the shocking reason why he temporarily left the show in 2017.

Speaking on Jaime Winstone’s new podcast, Greatest Night Ever, Danny recalled the moment he “went ***ing mad” during his time on the soap, putting his marriage to wife Jo Mas in jeopardy.

In quotes obtained by The sunhe said, ‘I turned to the EastEnders bosses and I said, ‘Listen, I’ve got to go somewhere. I’m dying.’

Danny explained that he made the confession to the show bosses while “using a lot of drugs” and being a “c***” to his wife the entire time.

“Fame has never suited me. I always went the damn wrong way. So I lost the plot for many years and I was crazy,” he revealed.

The actor added: “I was doing a lot of fucking drugs. I was looking for something. There was a hole in me and I couldn’t figure out what it was.’

Danny, met his wife Jo Mas when they were both just 14 years old, and finally tied the knot in 2016 after an on-off romance marred by Danny’s infidelity.

The couple are parents to Love Island star Dani, 26, daughter Sunnie, 14, and son Arty, eight.

He admitted that he realized he would “bottom up his relationship” and become a “shadow” of himself if she continued.

“I knew I had to fuck myself, because until now I’d known what I was doing, what I was doing without her [Jo]some of the situations I would find myself in,” he continued.

Earlier this year, Danny admitted that he wanted to leave EastEnders “for a while” when he spoke out for the first time since announcing his departure from the soap.

Speaking of being Sorted With The Dyers podcast, he said: ‘If you have a job as a soap opera, your contract has to be renewed and every time they’ve asked me to stay, and I’m very grateful for that. Because I’ve seen a lot of people come and go. It’s very heavy.

“I’m always in doubt whether I want to draw again and I’ve been doubting for a while whether it’s time to roll the dice, take the plunge.

The big news is that I have decided not to renew my contract. That’s all. It’s not because I’ve had a fight with anyone, I love everyone. That job was great for me. It’s an important part of television.’

At the time, the soap star insisted that there is no “big story” behind his departure, other than that he wants to try other things.

A spokesperson for the BBC show confirmed Danny would be leaving Walford later this year, but insisted there’s more drama in store for Mick before he leaves.

The spokesperson said: ‘Danny will leave EastEnders when his contract expires later this year.

Danny has made Mick Carter an iconic character that we will always be grateful for, but we won’t say goodbye just yet, because there is still quite some time – and a lot of explosive drama for Mick – before he leaves Walford. ‘

