Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman’s child Lucy DeVito, 39, is elegant at premiere

Danny DeVito, 77, and Rhea Pearlman’s daughter, Lucy, 74, were seen at the Hollywood premiere of The Patient on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old looked elegant in a black and brown halter dress while adding cotton candy pink heels.

The brunette beauty follows in the footsteps of her famous parents while working as an actress for decades.

Like Mom and Dad, the New York City native works as an actress and, in addition to her theater work, has already made more than a dozen films and appeared in several TV shows.

In 2007, she graduated from Brown University with a degree in theater and starred as Anne Frank in a 2008 production of Anne Frank at the Intiman Theater in Seattle, Washington.

The following year, she starred as La Piccola in the play The Miracle at Naples at the Huntington Theater.

In 2009, she landed her first major film role with Leaves Of Grass starring Edward Norton and Susan Sarandon.

In 2016, she played the daughter of her father’s character Danny DeVito in the 2016 film The Comedian.

In 2017 she was in Speech & Debate, in 2019 she had roles in Cubby, Dumbo and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Her next film is Blonde which will be released on September 23, 2022.

In the drama, Ana de Armas plays the role of the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe; the film is from Brad Pitt’s company Plan B.

Lucy has two younger siblings: Grace, 37, and Jack, 34.

In April, Perlman said she sometimes regrets her breakup with DeVito.

The stars first broke up in 2012 before reconciling and splitting up again in 2017, but Rhea admitted she sometimes wished they were still together.

Rhea told People: “It probably turned out for the best. Sometimes I wish we were still together because those were the glory days, but these are different kinds of glory days.’

Rhea and Danny have never filed for divorce and she revealed that they are still in a friendly relationship.

She said: ‘We are still separated, but we see each other often and we are still a family. We can do things together, we can do things separately. I’m really happy that Danny and I got through some rough days to have this different kind of relationship. I think it’s quite rare, but we agree on so many things that it makes sense.”

Meanwhile, Rhea rose to fame playing head waitress Carla during Cheer’s run from 1982 to 1993, writing the show for her career.

She said, ‘It was huge. And I wouldn’t have had any of the career that I – well, who knows what I would have had? Nobody knows what doesn’t happen, but it was the best job in the world.’

However, her children have always been the most important thing in her life. She explained: “Cheers may have been everything in the beginning of my career, but family is everything, everything. If my relationships with my children were strained, I would be beside myself.”