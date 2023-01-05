Danny Cipriani’s wife Victoria spent Christmas in hospital with ‘family tragedy’

Danny Cipriani’s wife, Victoria, has revealed that she spent Christmas in hospital visiting a relative following a family tragedy.

Victoria, 42, a mental health campaigner married to the Bath Fly half, 35, told her followers she was ‘still alive’ after his social media absence.

Explaining her absence, Victoria revealed that they had experienced a “tragedy” in the family and were forced to spend the festive period in the hospital.

Victoria also took the time to thank the “angel” nurses who cared for her relative but raised concerns for the National Health Service as a whole.

During a post on her Stories, she said, “Hello. I must come by to let you all know that I am still alive: thank you for your concern. I’ve come to create some kind of awareness about hospitals.

“Unfortunately, disaster struck our family over Christmas and we have been hospitalized as visitors ever since. ‘

Victoria did not mention who the family member was rushed to hospital.

“It’s really hard to complain about the level of care the nurses give in our hospitals because I’ve seen them running around doing anything and everything during all their shifts. They are indeed absolute angels.

“I can’t thank every single nurse I’ve met enough for all that time and patience.”

She went on to share her concerns about their workload, saying, “However, the hospitals are ridiculously full. A&E corridors are full of beds, unseen patients etc.

“Nurses, HCAs, paramedics, they were working everywhere, clearly underpaid and tired. It’s actually so painful to watch. How did it get so bad.’

Victoria’s last post was on Dec. 16 when she shared how her birthday dinner took an unexpected turn after they discovered a stray deer on the road.

Danny has also noticeably withdrawn from his social media account and hasn’t posted anything since December 13th.