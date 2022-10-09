Dannii Minogue reveals becoming a mother to son Ethan, 12, ‘changed her style’

Dannii Minogue has revealed that becoming a mother has ‘changed her style’.

The actress and singer, 50, welcomed son Ethan, 12, in 2010 with her ex-partner, former rugby league player Kris Smith, 44.

She said Hello! magazine, ‘Becoming a mother has changed my style. Before I was a mom, everything was always heels and dressing up, but now it’s for special events.

‘Heeling and dressing are now for special events’: Dannii Minogue revealed that becoming a mother ‘changed her style’

“Ethan made a different schedule. I have the school part of the day and the sports part of the weekend, when my day is all about basketball games.”

The former X Factor judge also said her son has a close relationship with her pop superstar sister Kylie Minogue.

She continued: “Kylie loves hanging out with my son. We love watching movies, we go to the farm and see the animals and I love cooking for her – she loves my risotto and Kylie makes these wonderful roasted tomatoes on bruschetta.”

Dannii recently revealed she was left on a hospital stretcher in a hallway after a traumatic 30-hour home birth, Ethan.

Pregnant: The actress and singer, 50, welcomed son Ethan (12) in 2010 with her ex-partner, former rugby league player Kris Smith, 44 (Dannii pictured in 2010)

Speaking on the Made by moms podcast, the TV personality explained that she had planned to give birth at home after several negative experiences in the hospital with close family and friends.

She revealed that she had to be “driven to the hospital” and undergo a C-section after the home birth went wrong.

Dannii explained the reason for planning a home birth: “I just had a friend die of cancer in the hospital. And the last big experience in the hospital… my sister was in the hospital with cancer. And media was everywhere. To me it didn’t feel like this safe space, to me it felt terrifying.

Wonderful: She told Hello! magazine: “Ethan made a different schedule. I have the part of the day that I go to school, and the sports part of the weekend, when my day is all about basketball games.”

‘I was hoping to give birth at home. I had these wonderful midwives, they are both from the UK and now live in Australia. We had a wonderful time getting ready for this birth.

“Everything had been perfect until then, until my waters broke and he was completely in the wrong position. I wasn’t about to give up. I was like… is he going to turn around… they can do that sometimes.

“I’ve done stupid posterior labor for 30 hours with him just pressed against my back. I can swear like a go-getter, but it was so weird in those 30 hours that not a swear word came out of my mouth.’

She explained that her midwife canceled her hospital room after hearing the birth plans.

Traumatic: She recently revealed that she had to be ‘driven to the hospital’ and have a C-section after the home birth went wrong (pictured with her ex Kris and son Ethan)

Dannii said, “I was so calm. Those hormones are clearly taking over and I think… I can do this. It must have been the adrenaline.

“They called the Royal Women’s Hospital and said we have a problem… the baby won’t come on its own. I had to be wheeled in in a wheelchair. I couldn’t walk. I had to wait for the epidural. Then eventually I have to have an ac section. I’m in the hospital on a stretcher waiting for a room in a hallway.

“I’ve tried everything to avoid and have a plan B. Everyone says you can have the birth plan of your dreams and good luck with it.

“I sat there waiting for the epidural to think… If I didn’t have this now, I would literally die. I’ve been in pain for too many hours and the baby won’t come out.”

Candidness: Dannii explained the reason for a home birth: ‘And the last big experience in the hospital… my sister was in the hospital with cancer’ (Danni and Kylie Minogue pictured in December 2015)

Speaking of her relationship with Ethan, she said, “We’re very, very close. Right now it’s hard for me to be that far from him. Yes, there is FaceTime, but nothing beats being there and being with him.

Dannii has been in a relationship with singer and music producer Adrian Newman for over nine years.

The couple made their first public appearance in 2014 at the Australian Open in Melbourne. Dannii was previously in a relationship with Kris from 2008 to 2012.

The singer shared how she and Kris dealt with Ethan’s co-parenting over the years, saying it was all about making “constant adjustments.”

Well read: the full interview with Dannii Minogue is available in Hello! magazine out now

“We’ve always said that communication is the most important thing and being really very clear,” Dannii said.

“Moms at school say… how do you like your trip, but I already know how much I’m going to miss Ethan.

‘It’s a strange thing. It’s good to have your time away and I think it’s time for both of us to grow and learn and I have an amazing partner who I’ve been with for 9 years and he’s definitely a step dad and parenting with me, so I’m not alone, which is great.’

Kris, who dated brunette model Maddy King after their breakup, had a romance with personal trainer Sarah Boulazeris, 27, in November 2017, and the couple are now engaged and share Frankie, two, and Mila Elle, three.

The full interview with Dannii Minogue is available in Hello! magazine out now.