Dannii Minogue looks radiant in a one-shoulder dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dannii Minogue is the frontman of the ‘first ever’ gay dating show called I Kissed a Boy.

The 50-year-old pop star will play matchmaker in upcoming series after she was successful in setting up her own friends and believes it’s “time” for the gay community to have their own show.

Dannii appeared in Lorraine on Wednesday to promote the new show and looked incredible in a one-shoulder fuchsia dress as she spoke.

Stunning: Dannii Minogue looked radiant in a fuchsia one-shoulder dress on Wednesday Lorraine to promote her new gay dating show I Kissed a Boy

She said of the project: ‘It’s my dream job. I tried so many times to match up with my friends and I had great success with business partnership friendships and then I was successful with my friends Ian and Dan – they got married.

“So yeah, it’s the very first gay dating show. Remember why we waited so long for this, right? I feel like it’s been years since we’ve watched so many dating shows, be it on an island or in a house.

Love on a Spectrum is one of my favorites and my sister Kylie’s too. It’s just time for the LGBT community to have something like that.”

Exciting: The 50-year-old pop star will play matchmaker in upcoming series after she was successful in setting up her own friends and believes it’s “time” for the gay community to have their own show

Ready to go! She said of the project: ‘It’s my dream job. I tried so many times to match with my friends and I was very successful’

Before her TV appearance, Dannii looked radiant in her figure-hugging dress which showed off her tight frame and paired it with bright green heels to increase her height.

She wore dangling pink earrings as an accessory and wore her honey-colored locks in perfect waves while opting for bronzed makeup.

The hitmaker All I Wanna Do described her new role as an “honour,” explaining that she has always had a relationship with her gay audience since she was the first performer to perform at London’s GAY nightclub several decades ago.

Icon: The All I Wanna Do hitmaker described her new role as an ‘honour’, explaining that she has always had a relationship with her gay audience

Beauty: Dannii showed up in Lorraine on Wednesday to promote the new show and looked stunning in a fuchsia one-shoulder dress as she chatted

The look: She wore dangling pink earrings as an accessory and wore her honey-colored locks in perfect waves while opting for bronzed makeup

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she added: ‘It’s something I want to do with a lot of heart and soul and do it proudly and well.

“I was the first artist on GAY and Jeremy Joseph reminded me of that. I just thought, ‘Well, that’s natural. Naturally. I’m going to perform there.’

“I didn’t think there was any reason why I would do that, but he told me no one else would be performing there. It’s my happy place!

TV Project: Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, she added: ‘It’s something I want to do with a lot of heart and soul and do it proudly and do it well’

Unbelievable: She continued, “So yeah, it’s the very first gay dating show. Remember why we waited so long for this, right?’

Youthful: Dannii looked effortlessly fabulous in the tacky pink dress as she turned up a storm in the TV studios

“All over the country – whether you’re trying to go out or have been on dating apps – there are so many people who are lonely and looking for love and they’re ready.

“So hopefully we’ll make some pretty boys really happy.”

I Kissed a Boy will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer later this year.