Dannii Minogue, 51, shows off her age-defying complexion during lunch date with Tania Zaetta

Dannii Minogue, 51 years old, displays her age-defying skin as she skips makeup during a lunch date with Tania Zaetta, a Melbourne TV host.

SheShe is Australia’s greatest superstar.

However, Dannii Minogue kept it low-key on Tuesday when she enjoyed lunch in Melbourne with Tania Zaetta, her TV host friend.

The 51-year-old singer showed off her age-defying complexion as she appeared to go makeup free for the outing.

Dannii Minogue, 51 years old, displayed her age-defying skin as she went makeup-free during a lunch date in Melbourne with Tania Zaetta, a TV host.

The singer was very casual as she enjoyed lunch with Tania (TV host) and another female friend.

She She was kept warm in a blue jumper with jeans while she talked on the phone outside.

Dannii completed her look wearing sneakers and a cap.

After chatting on the phone, Dannii greeted Tania and another female friend before sitting down at a table and enjoying lunch.

Dannii showed off her age-defying complexion as she appeared to go makeup free for the outing

She She was kept warm in a blue jumper with jeans and chatted on the telephone outside the establishment

Dannii completed her look by wearing sneakers and a cap to the outing

2018: Dannii revealed that she used Botox to mask signs of stress during traumatic events in her life.

Dannii claimed that many women use cosmetic treatments as a way to cope with being unhappy.

She Stella magazine in Britain asked me this: “I don’t think I’m the only woman who uses Botox in that way.”

After Dannii chatted with Tania over the phone before he sat down at a table to enjoy lunch.

2018: Dannii shared that she used Botox to mask signs of stress during traumatic events in her life

‘Except a lot of times I think it might be a subconscious thing – that you don’t want people to see how you really feel.

“But, I’m genuinely happy now. Because I’m single, I feel dog-tired. No one can tell you how tiring it is to raise a boy who is so active. But, life is good.

She And I’m getting fatter. Botox is not as good for your appearance as fat.

Dannii claimed that many women use cosmetic treatments as a subconscious reaction to being unhappy.

She Stella Magazine in Britain: “I don’t believe I’m the only one to use Botox this way,”

