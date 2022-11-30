Dannii Minogue, 51, shows off her age-defying complexion during lunch date with Tania Zaetta

SheShe is Australia’s greatest superstar.

However, Dannii Minogue kept it low-key on Tuesday when she enjoyed lunch in Melbourne with Tania Zaetta, her TV host friend.

The 51-year-old singer showed off her age-defying complexion as she appeared to go makeup free for the outing.

The singer was very casual as she enjoyed lunch with Tania (TV host) and another female friend.

She She was kept warm in a blue jumper with jeans while she talked on the phone outside.

Dannii completed her look wearing sneakers and a cap.

After chatting on the phone, Dannii greeted Tania and another female friend before sitting down at a table and enjoying lunch.

2018: Dannii revealed that she used Botox to mask signs of stress during traumatic events in her life.

Dannii claimed that many women use cosmetic treatments as a way to cope with being unhappy.

She Stella magazine in Britain asked me this: “I don’t think I’m the only woman who uses Botox in that way.”

After Dannii chatted with Tania over the phone before he sat down at a table to enjoy lunch.

‘Except a lot of times I think it might be a subconscious thing – that you don’t want people to see how you really feel.

“But, I’m genuinely happy now. Because I’m single, I feel dog-tired. No one can tell you how tiring it is to raise a boy who is so active. But, life is good.

She And I’m getting fatter. Botox is not as good for your appearance as fat.

Dannii claimed that many women use cosmetic treatments as a subconscious reaction to being unhappy.