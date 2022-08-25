Dannii Minogue, 50, shows off her age-defying complexion as she jets out of Melbourne

<!–

She has been a fixture in the music industry for decades.

But Dannii Minogue, 50, could have been mistaken for a woman half her age when she flew out of Melbourne on Wednesday.

The singer showed off her age-defying complexion by wearing minimal makeup when she arrived at the airport.

Dannii cut a casual figure in black flare pants and a matching colored shirt for her flight.

The mother of one completed her look with a pair of black heels, a white fedora hat and a beige Gucci bag.

Dannii was holding a jacket as she strolled through the Melbourne airport with her suitcase.

It comes after the notoriously private singer recently opened up about her romance with Adrian Newman.

She has been dating the hunky songwriter for nine years following her split from model Kris Smith with whom she shares a child.

Speaking on KIIS FM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show last week, Dannii laughed after being questioned by host Kyle Sandilands about her “secret new guy.”

“It’s no secret!” she replied.

‘You ask me this every time, we’ve been dating for nine years!

“Every time someone prints a picture of him, they go ‘secret man’, ‘never seen’… He’s just not interested in anything to do with the public eye,” the former Young Talent Time star continued. .

“But that doesn’t stop the public from knowing all about him,” Kyle joked.

