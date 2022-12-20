Dannielle Finlay-Jones: Typo-riddled resume of ‘flaky’ tradie accused of teacher murder, Cranebrook

The former boss of alleged dating app killer Ashley Gaddie has revealed that the tradie was a flaky employee who ghosted the company after a few weeks.

Gaddie, 33, was arrested Tuesday night on a cliff in the Blue Mountains after a tense 12-hour confrontation with police.

The tattooed tradesman was wanted over the brutal alleged murder of teacher and football administrator Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, whom he met on a dating app.

Gaddie is said to have been on the run since she was found dead with severe head injuries at a friend’s house in Cranebrook in western Sydney on Sunday afternoon. He is expected to be charged with murder in the next few hours.

Details of his work history obtained exclusively by Daily Mail Australia reveal that Gaddie was a casual laborer who was unable to hold down a job.

Before recently working in drilling, Gaddie worked as a forklift driver, personal trainer, tree pruner, mechanic and garbage man.

New details have emerged about Ashley Gaddie’s fragmented work history. He is pictured on a work site in a photo he posted on his Tinder profile

Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, (pictured) was found dead at her friend’s house in Cranebrook on Sunday, sparking a manhunt for her alleged killer

In a resume riddled with typos, Gaddie boasted of his “excellent communication,” “self-motivation,” and his ability to “plan, prioritize, and schedule workloads and assigned tasks.”

His former boss said he gave the driller a job at a regional site in the far west of New South Wales last year after he started looking for work.

“He was deployed from Sydney to Broken Hill and did two swings,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

“He worked the two stints for four weeks and then he didn’t show up.”

Another former colleague from another drilling company said Gaddie was “quiet and reserved” and tended to “keep to herself” on sites.

Gaddie’s resume was riddled with spelling and grammatical errors as shown above

Gaddie’s resume stated that he was also a personal trainer, forklift driver, and a tree pruner

According to his resume, he had several licenses and certifications

On Tuesday night, response teams swarmed into an area in the Blue Mountains with specially trained police negotiators talking to the alleged fugitive who was perched on top of a dangerous cliff near Fletcher’s Lookout.

“I only worked with him for two or three weeks, but he was nice and seemed okay,” the colleague said.

“He was a person who kept to himself, but he was good at what he did. He showed up and did his job.

The colleague said he didn’t hang out with Gaddie outside of work and that he was “just another one of the guys who came and went” in their revolving door industry.

“When a friend texted me details of his arrest, I was shocked,” he said.

“I feel so sorry for the woman’s poor parents—the loss of a child, especially just before Christmas.”

According to Gaddie’s resume, he was a drill assistant from July 2019 until September the following year when he transitioned to an apprentice driller at the same company.

After five months in that position, he left the company and has since rotated between drilling jobs across the state for at least three different companies.

Before drilling, he held a series of jobs – including as a garbage man, auto mechanic, forklift driver, personal trainer and tree pruner.

At the top of the resume, he wrote that his career goal was “to pursue a successful and long term [sic] career in a challenging work environment’.

“I strive to do this by using the skills and knowledge I’ve learned over the past 10 years to achieve my personal, professional and organizational goals,” he said.

In the skills and attributes section, he also boasted of his “excellent communication,” “self-motivation,” and ability to “plan, prioritize, and schedule workload and assigned tasks.”

Pictured: Specially trained police negotiators talking to Gaddie perched on top of a dangerous cliff at Fletcher’s Lookout (pictured taking a selfie at the same spot)

Gaddie was taken into custody on Tuesday after response teams flooded an area in the Blue Mountains with specially trained police negotiators talking to the alleged fugitive who was perched on top of a dangerous cliff near Fletcher’s Lookout.

Photos posted to his Tinder profile – where he wrote that he was an avid outdoorsman – included a picture of him at the same vantage point and other spots in the Blue Mountains.

Seven images show how the police hold the suspect who had climbed the rock wall on the other side of a guardrail in an orange safety vest.

After a marathon standoff, he was pulled up the cliff and arrested just after midnight.

Police said he would be assessed and then taken to Katoomba police station where he would be charged with murder.

Ms Finlay-Jones hooked up with Gaddie on a dating app in early December, before meeting up at Marsden Brewhouse in Marsden Park on Saturday night, where the teacher introduced her new date to friends.

It is understood that Mrs Finlay-Jones and Gaddie met at the Marsden Brewhouse on Saturday night before going to her friends’ house

The pair then reportedly returned to her boyfriend’s house in Cranebrook, Western Sydney, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police will claim that Gaddie killed her sometime between then and mid-morning and then disappeared from the house before her friends found her body around 2:30pm when they entered the room to check on the couple.

Meanwhile, online tributes have poured in for Ms. Finlay-Jones, who was revered in her community as a female soccer pioneer and credited with encouraging dozens of women to take up the sport.

She worked as a support worker at the NSW Department of Education and was the Director of Female Football.

She was also a coordinator of the Ramsgate RSL Football Club in Monterey, Sydney’s south, and spoke on behalf of the club in videos on their social media pages promoting women’s sports.

One friend described her as an “incredible person inside and out,” while another said she had a “heart of gold.”

“She is cherished by all who knew her and words cannot describe the shock this has happened,” said a friend.

“She didn’t deserve this and will be sorely missed.”