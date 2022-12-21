Dannielle Finlay-Jones murder: Ashley Gaddie’s ex says accused killer hasn’t seen his son in years

<!–

The tattooed tradesman accused of bashing a beloved teacher he met on a dating app and leaving her for dead has not seen his young son in years, a former partner has revealed.

Ashley Gaddie, 33, is about to spend his first night behind bars after a dramatic 12-hour standoff with police on a dangerous remote cliff in the Blue Mountains ended with his arrest.

Gaddie was on the run from police for 48 hours after the body of Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, was found Sunday in the bedroom of a friend’s house in Cranebrook in western Sydney, hours after she introduced him to friends in the pub.

Just seven years ago, Gaddie appeared as a loving father and friend as he posed for a family photo with Santa and his ex-partner holding their infant son dressed in a Christmas costume.

In 2015, Ashley Gaddie (right) appears with his then-partner and infant son in a Santa family photo

Ashley Gaddie has been charged with the murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones (pictured)

The woman in the picture expressed her devastation for Mrs Finlay-Jones’ loved ones as she tries to stop her young son from finding out his father is an accused murderer.

She claimed that Gaddie lost interest in his only child when he was a toddler, and has had little to do with him since.

She added that her son knew who his father was but had not seen him in years.

“I am shocked and devastated for that poor girl and her family. And trying to make sure my son doesn’t see what his father (allegedly) did,” the protective mom shared The Daily Telegraph said.

It comes as more details emerged about Gaddie, who lived with his mother in Sydney’s Five Dock, where residents described him as polite.

“He was a nice guy…I assumed he lived there and took care of his mother,” said a neighbor.

“I got the fright of my life when the ninja police, you know, with guns showed up here Monday looking for him.”

Ashley Gaddie was on the run for 48 hours before police cornered him on a cliff in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted 12 hours

Police rescuers, detectives, riot police and a team of specialist negotiators rushed to the Blue Mountains Tuesday afternoon in an effort to bring Gaddie back to safety.

He was finally arrested just after midnight on Wednesday – after a 12-hour standoff – as temperatures dropped to single digits in the bitterly cold, clear night.

Gaddie was charged with the murder of Mrs Finlay-Jones 12 hours later.

He launched a legal battle to prevent DNA evidence from being used against him when the case was heard in Penrith local court.

Ms Finlay-Jones is said to have met Gaddie on Saturday night at The Marsden Brewhouse, in Marsden Park, after the pair recently met online

His attorney Joseph Ormaechea opposed permission for the DNA swab taken by forensic experts at the police station.

The public prosecutor warned of the need to take the smear because of the ‘transient’ nature of the DNA.

Gaddie has not appeared in person or via video link and has not applied for bail.

He was remanded in custody until March 3 and a decision on the admissibility of the DNA smear was also postponed until that date.

Gaddie will be transferred to Silverwater Jail on Wednesday night, where he will be questioned and held on remand.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Dannielle Finlay-Jones, 31, (pictured) was found dead at her friend’s home in Cranebrook on Sunday, sparking a 48-hour manhunt for her alleged killer