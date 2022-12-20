Dannielle Finlay-Jones: Loved ones’ fury over alleged murder of teacher and soccer star

There is an outpouring of anger, sadness and emotion over the alleged murder of beloved teacher and footballer Dannielle Finlay-Jones.

Ms Finlay-Jones was the 49th woman reported to die in Australia in 2022 at the hands of a man, according to figures compiled by the Counting dead women group.

Her Ramsgate RSL football team said: ‘The news of her passing has left us all in shock and disbelief.’

A friend wrote on Facebook that ‘Danni was a beautiful soul who had done so much for women’s football. I will always remember playing football with her, she was a star.’

Ms Finlay-Jones, 31, was found dead with severe head injuries at a friend’s home in the Sydney suburb of Cranebrook on Sunday afternoon by distraught friends.

Dannielle Finlay-Jones is pictured wearing her team’s jersey, Ramsgate RSL Football Club

She went to a pub at nearby Marsden Park on Saturday night with the alleged attacker, as the pair returned to the home in the early hours of Sunday.

Accused killer Ashley Gaddie was arrested Tuesday night after a 12-hour standoff with police in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney.

Her football club said Ms Finlay-Jones was a ‘beloved’ senior vice president for the women’s side.

“Dannielle was a beautiful person, a lifelong member of the club who was much loved and highly respected not only within our immediate football community but throughout the entire Football St George association,” the club said.

The club added: “Her tireless and selfless dedication to community football, especially women’s football, will be sorely missed and her legacy will be eternal.”

On the Ramsgate RSL team’s social media account, another friend wrote that ‘Dannielle was such a kind, loving and inspiring soul.

“The work she did in childcare and football was amazing, always going above and beyond.

Dannielle Finlay-Jones is pictured at Ramsgate RSL Football Club awards night

“She will be missed by all who had the privilege of meeting her.”

A woman who played football with Mrs Finlay-Jones thanked her for ‘the challenge on the field and your laughs and jokes’.

‘We had so much fun I will never forget our nights out! Gone too soon, always remembered on and off the field.”

Another said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. It was always a real pleasure to play football with Dani.’

Forensic detectives investigate a suspected murder in the Sydney suburb of Cranebrook

Police officers spoke to forensic teams when they arrived at the property Monday morning

Many commentators spoke of Mrs Finlay-Jones’ wonderful personality, with one saying she ‘always had a smile on her face’. Truly devastating and shocking to hear.”

“Dani, you were a great person, always willing to have a chat or help someone from the club,” said another colleague.

Players from other clubs also paid tribute, saying: ‘Thank you for the fierce competition between Ramsgate and Peakhurst over the years.

Friends arrived at the house to pick up two dogs left on the property

“I loved competing alongside you on the field. You were a great person and player and you did so much for women’s football.”

Others wrote about how Mrs Finlay-Jones had mentored young footballers.

“Dannielle, you had such a beautiful and kind heart. It was a real honor to call you my friend.

Ashley Gaddie (pictured) has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Dannielle Finlay-Jones on Sunday

“A true angel who now has her wings back RIP my love.”

Many people also sent their condolences to Ms Finlay-Jones’ mother, Jacky.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14