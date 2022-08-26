Danniella Westbrook shares footage of herself in hospital for the THIRD time this summer

Danniella Westbrook shared images of herself in the hospital on her Instagram story on Friday, marking her third visit this summer.

The former EastEnders star, 48, who recently parted ways with fiancée David, 29, after six years, wore a face mask as she posed for a selfie with a ‘vibe check’ sticker before showing her down the hallway of the building in front of her. .

In June, she was back in hospital for the second time in two weeks, when she was reportedly rushed to the emergency room after a sudden health shock.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to keep her followers updated and shared a video of her walking alone through the “scary” hallways late at night.

She did not explain why she was there, but wrote: ‘Another day another hospital’. She added: ‘Scary place. The only person in the whole hallway.’

A few weeks earlier, the TV personality is said to have contracted blood poisoning, forcing her to stay in hospital for “several days”.

The soap star has now returned home, with a rep telling her about it The sun that it was a ‘sudden health shock’.

“Danniella had a sudden health shock. Fortunately, the problem was spotted early and treated by medical professionals. Danniella has been released from hospital and is recovering at home with the support of close family,” they told the publication.

They continued, “We’re thankful that Danniella didn’t take any major risks.”

The star reportedly suffered from septicemia, in which blood is poisoned by bacteria.

The condition needs urgent medical treatment and can cause permanent damage if not caught quickly enough.

She has recently undergone facial reconstructive surgery on her nose via the NHS and will require five surgeries to correct her ‘collapsing’ face due to a previous cocaine addiction and osteoporosis.

But she insists she needs the surgery to “survive” and that it’s not for “vanity” but purely for health reasons after her septum collapsed in 2002 from excessive drug use.

Danniella told The Sun: “I’ve been trying to get someone to do it for the last seven years, but they said no in case it failed and they were turned away.

‘Plastic surgeons wanted £500,000 to change my face, so I thought I would never get it done. It was only because I went into intensive care before Christmas.

‘I couldn’t breathe because I had a cold. There was fluid buildup and after I fell asleep I couldn’t wake up properly and ended up in the ICU.

“I was sent to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool and it was only because I was in front of the right doctors, otherwise I would still be waiting to find someone. “They’re doing it for me under the NHS now.”

Just days ago, it was revealed that Danniella had separated from her fiancé David after six years of dating.

She’s said to be “devastated” by the split, but has reasoned it’s the best decision for herself and her career.

Danniella’s ‘toyboy’ David – who has never been pictured – is serving a prison sentence for counterfeit goods and says he is in a ‘fight with someone’.

A spokesperson confirmed the mirror: ‘We can confirm that Danniella has indeed broken up with her partner.

“The decision has not been taken lightly and it is a decision she believes is best for her and her career at the moment.

Added a resource to The sun: “Danniella is devastated as she is very close to David’s family and they have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they met in Marbella 2016.”

“She feels she has done justice for both of them, even though her heart is broken.

“Danniella is going to take the time to focus on herself, her surgery and her career.”