Danniella Westbrook puts on a busty show in a pink bikini while soaking up the sun

Danniella Westbrook looked radiant on Saturday as she soaked up the sun in her garden during the British heat wave.

The former EastEnders actress, 48, put on a busty display in a fluorescent pink bikini in a slew of sizzling social media snaps.

She flashed her inked skin in the revealing ensemble and donned a straw hat as she topped up her tan.

Glowing: Danniella Westbrook looked radiant on Saturday as she soaked up the sun in her garden during the UK heatwave

Danniella was joined by her daughter Jodie, 21, her son Kai, 24, and their English Bulldog Bobby.

Danniella shares Kai with Robert Fernandez, from whom she parted ways in 1998 after a two-year relationship.

Jodie’s father is Danniella’s second husband, businessman Kevin Jenkins. She and Kevin broke up in 2014, although their divorce was only finalized last year.

Wow! The former EastEnders actress, 48, put on a busty display in a fluorescent pink bikini in a slew of sizzling social media snaps

Family: Danniella was joined by her daughter Jodie, 21, her son Kai, 24, and their English Bulldog Bobby

It comes after Danniella’s daughter Jodie Jenkins throws her hat in the ring to take part in ITV2’s upcoming Big Brother revival, which will air in 2023.

The 21-year-old, who was recently signed by influencer agency Social Inspire Group, is figuring out how to “market” herself and currently has 15.2k Instagram followers, which can certainly skyrocket with the reality show’s platform.

Speaking to MailOnline in May, when rumors of BB’s return had not yet been confirmed by the channel, Jodie said she would be “100%” ready to follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, who became 2016’s celebrity star. series appeared.

She said, ‘100%, I would do it. Obviously not the nude shows or anything like that, because I couldn’t… personally I’m just not like that as a person. Fair enough, going to do it myself, but I can’t.

“But no, I’d like to do Big Brother or something like that. I would find it really entertaining. I’m quite a people person, so I’d love to be somewhere.”

Children: Danniella shares Kai with Robert Fernandez – from whom she parted ways in 1998 after a two-year relationship

Fingers crossed! Danniella’s daughter Jodie Jenkins has thrown her hat in the ring to take part in ITV2’s upcoming revival of Big Brother, which will air in 2023

While fellow celebrities Dani Dyer and Gemma Owen have won the crowd over on Love Island, the model revealed wouldn’t be interested in signing up because she has a boyfriend.

Her words came before it was announced during last week’s Love Island final that Big Brother would be revived by ITV after a five-year hiatus.

The program aired in the UK for 18 years until it was discontinued in 2018.

A cast of “carefully selected housemates from all walks of life” will live together for up to six weeks while the audience watches through the home’s network of surveillance cameras.

In love: Model revealed wouldn’t be interested in signing up for Love Island because she has a boyfriend (pictured with Formula 3 driver Ayrton Simmons)

The show’s signature live elaborations will also return, with the audience voting again during the series and ultimately deciding the cash prize winner.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “This revamped, contemporary new series from Big Brother will feature all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time, but with a brand new look and some extra twists that appeal to today’s audience.

“We are more than excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX, where it should particularly appeal to our younger viewers.”