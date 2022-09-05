Danniella Westbrook looks chic in a monochrome jumpsuit at daughter Jodie’s 21st birthday party

<!–

Danniella Westbrook cut a chic figure as she attended her daughter Jodie Jenkins’ 21st birthday party in Essex on Sunday night.

The former EastEnders, 48, who recently split from fiancé David, 29, looked incredible in a monochromatic jumpsuit which she paired with black shoes.

Holding two gift bags, she banded her arms with a friend and wore her blond locks parted in the side with flawless make-up on.

Danniella shares influencer Jodie and son Kai, 25, with her ex-husband Kevin Jenkins, whom she was married to between 2001 and 2014.

Just weeks ago, it was revealed that Danniella had split from her fiancé David after six years of dating.

She’s said to be “devastated” by the split, but has reasoned it’s the best decision for herself and her career.

A spokesperson confirmed the mirror: ‘We can confirm that Danniella has indeed broken up with her partner.

“The decision has not been taken lightly and it is a decision she believes is best for her and her career at the moment.

Added a resource to The sun: “Danniella is devastated as she is very close to David’s family and they have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they met in Marbella 2016.”

“She feels she has done justice for both of them, even though her heart is broken.

“Danniella is going to take the time to focus on herself, her surgery and her career.”

Danniella’s ‘toyboy’ David – who has never been pictured – is serving a prison sentence for counterfeit goods and says he is in a ‘fight with someone’.