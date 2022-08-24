Danniella Westbrook, 48, has split from her jailbird fiancé David, 29, after six years together 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Danniella Westbrook has separated from her fiancé David after six years, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old EastEnders star is reportedly ‘devastated’ by the split, but has reasoned it’s the best decision for herself and her career.

Danniella’s ‘toyboy’ David – who has never been pictured – is serving a prison sentence for counterfeit goods and says he is in a ‘fight with someone’.

Break-up: Danniella Westbrook, 48, has split from fiance David, 29, after six years together, it was revealed Wednesday

A spokesperson confirmed the mirror: ‘We can confirm that Danniella has indeed broken up with her partner.

“The decision has not been taken lightly and it is a decision she believes is best for her and her career at the moment.

Added a resource to The sun: “Danniella is devastated as she is very close to David’s family and they have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they met in Marbella 2016.”

Exes: EastEnders star is said to be ‘devastated’ by the breakup but has reasoned it’s the best decision for herself and her career

“She feels she has done justice for both of them, even though her heart is broken.

“Danniella is going to take the time to focus on herself, her surgery and her career.”

MailOnline has reached out to Danniella’s representative for comment.

It comes as the actress joked that her toyboy fiancé “keeps her young” while discussing their 20-year age difference.

Candid: It comes as the actress joked that her toyboy fiancé “keeps her young” while discussing their 20-year age difference

The former EastEnders star recently told how there will be “many sleepless nights” when her secret fiancé David is released from prison.

Speaking with the Daily star in May, the soap actress said she’s “living the dream” by dating a younger man.

She said, ‘I’m just having a good time, I’m led by young people – my children, my friends. They keep me sharp.

Engaged: The former EastEnders star recently told how there will be ‘many sleepless nights’ if her secret fiancé David is released from prison

“David is young and he’s 28, he’s going to be 29. David’s going to be 30 when I’m 50. But I’m like the Barbara Windsor with Scott, she had a young one. Vanessa Feltz and Ben – they all have young other halves.

“Everyone has toyboys. I live the dream, they keep me young.’

Danniella also announced that she will be in the ‘best shape of’ [her] living at 50′ in both ‘body and mind’.