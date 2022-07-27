Danish Vikings wore exotic beaver furs to demonstrate their affluence and social status

A study found that high-ranking Danish Vikings wore beaver fur to show their social status, in a similar way to how designer clothes are used today.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen determined that the rodent’s fur was a symbol of wealth and an important commodity in the 10th century.

This is because beavers are not native to Denmark and so would have been seen as a luxury item.

Analysis of animal remains left in high-status graves also indicated that the Normans clothes of weasel and squirrel skins.

Lead author of the study Dr. Luise Ørsted Brandt said: ‘In the Viking Age, wearing exotic fur was almost certainly an obvious visual statement of prosperity and social status, comparable to high-end fashion in today’s world.

“This study used ancient proteins preserved in elite Danish Viking graves to provide direct evidence of beaver fur trade and use.”

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen determined that beaver fur was a symbol of wealth and an important commodity in the 10th century

The researchers analyzed animal remains used to provide six graves of Vikings from the top of society in 10th-century Denmark. A: Map of studied locations, BD: Examples of recorded fur

Since beavers are not native to Denmark, their fur would thus be seen as a luxury item

WHO WERE THE VIKINGS? The Viking Age in European history was from about 700 to 1100 AD. During this period, many Vikings left their homeland in Scandinavia and traveled by longboat to other countries, such as Great Britain and Ireland. When the people of Britain first saw the Viking sloops, they came to the coast to welcome them. However, the Vikings fought the locals, stole from churches and burned buildings to the ground. The people of Britain called the invaders “Danes,” but they came from Norway, Sweden, and Denmark alike. The name ‘Viking’ comes from a language called ‘Old Norse’ and means ‘a pirate attack’. The first Viking raid recorded in the Anglo-Saxon chronicle was around 787 AD. It was the beginning of a fierce battle between the Anglo-Saxons and the Vikings.

Written sources indicate that fur was an important commodity during the Viking Age, between 800 and 1050 AD.

However, because it does not often survive well in the archaeological record, there is little direct evidence available to determine which types of fur the Vikings preferred.

Previous studies have used the microscopic anatomy of old fur to identify species of origin, but that method is often imprecise.

For the new study, Dr. Brandt and her colleagues analyzed animal remains used to provide six graves of Vikings from the top of society in 10th-century Denmark.

Ancient DNA could not be recovered from the samples, which the researchers say could be because of the treatment processes performed on furs and hides or their storage conditions.

Fortunately, identifiable proteins were recovered using two different analytical techniques.

The proteins indicated that the skins belonged to pets and were used as burial furniture or footwear.

The garments exhibited fur of wild animals – in particular a weasel, a squirrel and beavers – and were carried by both sexes.

The findings, published today in PLOS ONEsupport the idea that fur was a symbol of wealth during the Viking Age.

Beavers are not native to Denmark, so their fur was probably luxuries acquired by trade.

The fact that some of the counts’ outfits contain fur of multiple species shows that the Vikings had knowledge of the functions of different animal skins.

The variety of imported animals used may also indicate that they had a desire to show off exclusive fur.

As the comparative protein databases expand, the researchers hope that more specific identifications of ancient animal skins and pelts will be possible.

The fact that some of the graves’ outfits contained fur of multiple types shows that the Vikings had knowledge of the functions of different animal skins. The variety of imported animals may also indicate that they had a desire to show off exclusive fur (stock image)