Danish tourist shot in the back by gunman demanding phone on NYC’s Upper West Side

A tourist from Denmark was shot in the back on New York City’s Upper West Side on Sunday morning after refusing to hand over his cell phone to the robber, police say.

The tourist was on his way home from a party when he was stopped at 3:30 a.m. by the gunman on West 103rd Street and West End Avenue.

The unknown male robber demanded money from the man and then his cellphone.

When the Danish-dwelling attempt to reject the gunman from his demands and run away, he was shot in the back.

“He kept walking and the man shot him,” a police source said.

The scene from NYC’s Upper West Side where a tourist from Denmark was shot in the back after running away from a mugger

The tourist was detained by the unidentified male shooter, who demanded money and his phone, but the tourist denied him

The victim, originally from Argentina, was transported to St Luke’s Hospital in stable condition

The man, born in Argentina but living in Denmark, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

New Yorkers have grown tired of the latest spike in violence and crime on the city’s streets, as well as the widespread looting and physical altercations in many neighborhoods.

The widespread crime problem is not confined to a neighborhood, with areas previously considered safe are now riddled with crime.

In Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, children have reportedly been exposed to nudity, sexual acts and drug use, while business owners are constantly dealing with break-ins.

Resident frustration is mounting as total crime has risen by a staggering 35.31 percent since last year.

On September 4, about 11,737 robberies were reported – about 3,318 more compared to the same time last year.

In the meantime, 10,500 burglaries have been reported, which is about 2,600 more than in 2021.

The crime rate is also up 18.2 percent, with large scale theft leading the crime resurgence with over 10,000 reported cases compared to last year.

The city also recorded a 39 percent increase in robberies and a 21 percent increase in major assaults.

There was a mass exodus of officers from the NYPD this year, according to the… New York Postwith 2,465 police officers looking to leave the department – 42 percent more than the 1,731 who left at the same time last year.