Danish singer MØ releases cover of Babylon Zoo’s 1996 single Spaceman

Danish superstar MØ released her new single Spaceman on Friday, a cover of the 1996 Babylon Zoo track that is sure to drive fans wild.

The 33-year-old singer, real name Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, dropped the song alongside her latest album Motordrome: The Dødsdrom Edition, an expanded version of her recent album of the same name.

Spaceman, an upbeat and eccentric song that feels like an alternative reality rave, is accompanied by a mesmerizing and dramatic video from Fa & Fon, who also directed the New Moon video.

‘Beam me up ‘coz I can’t breath…’ Fans go wild when Danish singer MØ releases a cover of Babylon Zoo’s 1996 ICONIC hit single Spaceman on Friday

MØ said: ‘I wrote my version of the song with Noonie Bao, Ilsey Juber and Oscar Holter, building on the original version written by Jas Mann.

It was Oscar Holter who had the brilliant idea of ​​using the hook from Babylon Zoo’s cult classic ‘Spaceman’ as a chorus, and we all loved that idea!

“We wrote our demo back in 2017, but the timing just didn’t feel right. Then came 2022, and all of a sudden I was like, “It’s now!”

“We decided to rework the production a bit – we described the atmosphere we were going for as ‘Gotham rave party’ – and that’s how we came to the final version.”

Wow! Spaceman is accompanied by a mesmerizing and dramatic video by Fa & Fon, who also directed the New Moon video

Motordrome: The Dødsdrom Edition features the new single Spaceman and the recent release True Romance, alongside two brand new tracks Bad Moon and Real Love.

The release has been split into two parts, with all four new tracks on Disc 1 and the original Motordrome album on Disc 2, to create a new 14-track release.

MØ added: ‘Dødsdrom means Motordrome in Danish. This collection of songs has been written throughout my career, but it also completes the Motordrome universe.”

Babylon Zoo’s 90s hit Spaceman was the fastest-selling single in the UK for over thirty years.

Talented: The singer, 33, dropped the song alongside her latest album Motordrome: The Dødsdrom Edition, an expanded version of her recent album of the same name

But frontman Jasbinder Singh Mann (Jas Mann) looked very different from his former silvery self in 2017, with his shorter hair, goatee beard and geek-chic specs.

The 51-year-old has made a huge name for himself after co-founding film production and distribution company Virgin India, where he ditched his blow-dried hair and lavish clothes for an entirely more corporate look.

It has been a steady rise to the top for the Dudley-born musician, whose father is a Punjabi Indian and his mother is of Sioux descent.

Impressive: Babylon Zoo’s 90s hit Spaceman was the UK’s fastest-selling single for over thirty years

His single Spaceman, from the album The Boy With The X-Ray Eyes, featured in a 1996 Levi’s ad, reaching number one in the UK.

He said at the time, “I write about what it would be like to be someone from another planet, instead of romanticizing science fiction.”

His references to space and aliens came from a sense of being out of place, saying, “I sometimes feel like a fly in a bowl of milk.”

However, his second album King Kong Groover, released three years later, was not as well received.

He said of one of the songs, All The Money’s Gone: ‘It’s an absolute p*** take. You’d have to be an idiot to throw away the money you’ve earned.’

Determined to somehow make it big, Jas also achieved success with the indie band The Sandkings.

Then, according to Wikipedia, in 2008 he traded music for film to become co-chairman and CEO of the multimillion-dollar Indomina Group, an independent film studio.

He also produced two episodes of the Cabin Fever franchise.