Danish royal family lead foreign royals tributes to Queen

Denmark

In a message to King Charles, Queen Margrethe II wrote:Deeply moved by the sad news of the death of your beloved mother, I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers,” the Danish royal family wrote.

“Your mother was very important to me and my family.

“I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers.

‘She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to all of us. We will miss her terribly.

Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the rich and the Commonwealth is an unprecedented and remarkable achievement.

“We will always remember her important contributions to their development and prosperity.”

Spain

King Felipe said to King Charles III: ‘Your Majesty, dearest Charles, Deeply saddened by the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, your beloved mother, I would like to thank Your Majesty and the British people on my behalf and on behalf of the Spanish Government. and the people, our sincere condolences.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has undoubtedly witnessed, written and shaped many of the most relevant chapters in the history of our world over the past seven decades.

“Her devotion to duty, dedication and a lifetime of dedication to serving the people of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland are an example to all of us and will remain a solid and valuable legacy for generations to come.

‘Queen Letizia and I send Your Majesty and all the Family our love and prayers. You are all in our hearts and minds.

‘We will miss her very much. With all my friendship and affection, Felipe.’

Norway

King Harald of Norway, a close cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, said: ‘Our thoughts are with His Majesty the King and the members of the Royal Family on the loss of Queen Elizabeth. For nearly a century, Her Majesty devoted her life to the service of the Commonwealth, following the British people through good times and bad, through times of happiness and sorrow. We also extend our condolences to the British people.’

Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf said: ‘It is with sadness that my family and I have received the news today that my dear relative, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away.

‘The Queen served Her countries and the Commonwealth with an extraordinary devotion and devotion to duty. She has been a constant presence not only in British society but internationally. In addition, she has always been a good friend of my family and a link to our shared family history.”

Belgium

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde wrote: ‘It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an extraordinary personality.

“We will always have fond memories of this great lady who showed dignity, courage and dedication during her reign.

“Each of our encounters will remain etched in our memories forever. The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. Rest in peace, Your Majesty, with your beloved husband.’

Luxembourg

The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg said on Twitter: “Their Royal Highnesses are deeply moved and saddened by the news of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch deeply attached to the friendship between our two countries. HRH the Grand Duke will send a message of condolence to the British Royal Family on behalf of the Luxembourg people.’

Former Princess Tessy also posted her own statement on Instagram.

Greece

Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece thanked the Queen ‘for the kindness HM has shown my parents and family in times of need’.

Crown Princess Marie Chantal also said: ‘A sad day today when she learned that Her Majesty the Queen has passed away. May she rest in peace and I’m sure heaven has a special place for her. She taught us duty, honor, love, and most importantly, courage. She ruled impeccably and was so loved. Thank you for your service and for showing such kindness and love to my in-laws during their darkest days.”

Pavlos’ younger brother, Prince Nikolaos, also posted a tribute to “Aunt Lilibet” on Instagram.

Jordan

King Abdullah of Jordan said: “Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades. She was a partner to Jordan and a dear friend of the family. We stand behind the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time’

Queen Rania said: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to an icon of selfless devotion and unwavering devotion, a queen who embodied the qualities of a loyal and devoted sovereign. The reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered forever. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Crown Prince Hussein said: ‘Today we have lost an exceptional and extraordinary leader. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a close friend of Jordan during her reign. Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom.”

Prince Ali said: ‘Sincere condolences to our friends in Britain and the Royal Family, may they rest in peace. Not only was she an outstanding head of state, but Queen Elizabeth II symbolized what a monarchy is about, a life of service and humility.”

Bhutan

The King and Queen of Bhutan said: ‘In an incredible 70-year reign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has inspired generations of people around the world. Through her tireless and selfless service to her people, Her Majesty will always be remembered for the wisdom, grace, dignity and strength she personified.

“The passing of Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of an era and we extend our condolences to His Majesty the King, the Queen Consort, members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Serbia

Alexander, the Crown Prince of Serbia and godson of the Queen, said:

‘It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have received the news of the passing of my dear Godmother, HM Queen Elizabeth II. I send my prayers, my wife and those of my family to Almighty God to grant her eternal peace in his Kingdom, and my deepest condolences to my dear cousins, His Majesty King Charles, and all other members of the royal family of the United Kingdom . I share their grief at this difficult time.

I will always fondly remember her great spirit, wisdom and courage. It is known how important godmothers and godfathers are to us Serbs, that is a special, sacred bond, and that is why this is so difficult and difficult for me. Her dedication to serving her country and its people was a clear example of a monarch’s role in today’s world. She will be deeply missed by her people and all those in the world who have had the pleasure of knowing this wonderful woman, a role model and an inspiration.”

United Arab Emirates

The ruler of Dubai said: ‘We mourn with the world the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the best qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world.”

The Ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE said: ‘I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was marked by dignity, compassion and an untiring devotion to serving her country.”

Romania

Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown said: ‘Her Majesty Margaret of Romania and HRH The Prince Consort learned with immense sadness the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The British Sovereign died this afternoon at Balmoral Castle. Queen Elizabeth II and King Michael I, both descendants of Queen Victoria, were bound together throughout their lives by affection, admiration and warm friendship.

‘Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth II was an unparalleled support, an example of royal leadership and courage, and a beacon to Margaret Keeper of the Crown.

Queen Elizabeth was always present in the life of the Romanian royal family and maintained an unbroken family bond. After the death of King Michael and the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II remained the fundamental point of reference, a moral, intellectual, emotional and institutional support.

Albania

Prince Leka of Albania posted a tribute to the Queen on Instagram: ‘Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, rest in peace today after more than 70 years of exclusive service to the state, the British people and 14 Commonwealth countries around the world who knew her for their sovereignty.

Elizabeth II, a living testimony to the embodiment of national sovereignty in its broadest sense, represents the timeless message of state continuity, the Crown, which stands unwavering with devotion and awareness in the face of challenge and uncertainty. rive rive rive has arrived. Kinship, albeit from afar, to Queen Geraldine, she will continue to be a mentor to all who wish to serve the national interest, wherever she may be, and to the greatness of the state that is the refuge and shield of society. I gladly accompany this tribute with the photo of the intimate moment when the Queen awarded the Order of Merit to the great Albanian Mother Teresa in 1983. May God accept him in His mercy and welcome His British Majesty King Charles III.’