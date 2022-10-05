Danish prime minister calls general election for Nov. 1

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday called general elections for Tuesday, Nov. 1, seven months before the end of her term.

Frederiksen, who has headed the Social Democratic minority government since June 2019, has seen her popularity wane in recent weeks due to her role in a pandemic decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population.

Polls show that the center-left bloc is neck and neck with the center-right opposition, including parties seeking to curb immigration.

In June, a committee appointed by the Danish parliament sharply criticized Frederiksen’s government for its decision to kill millions of healthy minks at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to protect people from a mutation of the virus.

The election will select the members of the 179-seat Folketing, or Parliament.

