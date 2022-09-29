Danish palace shares a photo of Prince Joachim’s wife on Instagram amid ‘row’ over titles

The Danish Royal Court today posted a photo of Prince Joachim’s wife, Princess Marie, on its official Instagram account after the prince lashed out at the queen’s decision to strip her children of their royal titles.

The Danish Royal House account posted the picture of Marie Agathe Odile Cavallier when she appeared via a pre-recorded video message at a food waste event in Denmark attended by 6th grade school children.

The caption read: ‘Her Royal Highness Princess Marie, who has been involved in the fight against food waste for a number of years, sent a video greeting to school children from her kitchen in Paris.’

This morning, the Danish Royal Court’s Instagram account posted a picture of Princess Marie, Prince Joachim’s second wife and mother of his two youngest children.

L-R: Princess Marie, Prince Joachim, Princess Athena, Prince Felix, Prince Henrik and Prince Nikolai at Queen Margrethe’s Golden Jubilee earlier this month

Some royal fans may consider the post an olive branch after Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced that Princess Marie’s children with Prince Joachim would be stripped of their royal titles from January 1 next year – which her youngest son claimed had ‘damaged’ them.

Talking to Extra Magazine Prince Joachim said this morning that he and his children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10, were ‘all very saddened’ by the decision.

He told the outlet: ‘It’s never fun to see your kids get hurt. They have been put in a situation they do not understand’.

The prince added that despite reports that he had been informed of the Queen’s decision in May, he actually only had five days to come to terms with the news before passing it on to his children.

He said: ‘I was given five days’ notice to tell them. In May, I was presented with a plan that basically meant that when the children each turned 25, it would happen.

‘Now I only had five days to tell them. Athena turns 11 in January,’ he clarified.

Prince Joachim, who is sixth in line to the throne behind his brother and his children, spoke outside the Danish embassy in Paris, where he lives with his second wife Marie and their children Henrik and Athena.

His eldest children Nikolai and Felix, both models, are the product of his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

Alexandra, 58, who was married to Prince Joachim for 10 years until 2005, said the news came as a “light out of the blue” and her sons now feel “ostracized” from their family. Her spokesman also claimed that Joachim learned the news through a royal aide rather than directly from his mother.

In a statement to the Danish magazine Se og Hør, she added: ‘This comes like a bolt from the blue. The children feel ostracized. They cannot understand why their identity is being taken from them.’

Her spokesman Helle von Wildenrath Løvgreen told another news organization that Joachim found out about the fate of his children via an assistant.

Queen Margrethe spoke neither to her sons nor her grandchildren, it is claimed.

“The children have received the message that they are losing their titles, delivered by their father, just as Countess Alexandra was told by Prince Joachim,” the spokesman added.

A spokesman for the Danish royal house said today: ‘As the Queen said yesterday, the decision has been a long time coming.

‘We understand that there are many emotions at stake at the moment, but we hope that the Queen’s wish to future-proof the Royal House will be respected.’

Queen Margrethe, 82, announced yesterday that the prince and princess and HRH titles would be removed from Prince Joachim’s children, saying she hoped it would allow her grandchildren to ‘shape their own lives without being constrained by the special considerations and duties that come with a formal connection to the Danish royal house.

The four children of Margrethe’s eldest son and heir Crown Prince Frederik and his Australian-born wife Crown Princess Mary – Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – will retain their titles.

It is seen as a move to streamline the monarchy – echoing King Charles’s wish for the British royal family and that of other European royal households.

The full statement read: ‘In April 2008, Her Majesty The Queen conferred the titles of Count, Countess and Comtesse of Monpezat on her sons, their spouses and their descendants.

‘In May 2016 it was also announced that His Royal Highness Prince Christian, as the only one of the Queen’s grandchildren, is expected to receive an annuity from the state as an adult.

‘As a natural extension of this, Her Majesty has decided that, with effect from 1 January 2023, the descendants of His Royal Highness Prince Joachim can only use their titles as Count and Countess of Monpezat, as their previous titles as Prince and Princess of Denmark will lapse .

“Prince Joachim’s descendants will henceforth be addressed as Excellencies.

‘The Queen’s decision is in line with similar adjustments that other royal houses have implemented in different ways in recent years.

With her decision, Her Majesty the Queen wants to create the framework for the four grandchildren to influence their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties of formal belonging to the Royal House. which an institution involves.

“All four grandchildren retain their places in the order,” the statement concluded.