Danielle Spencer attends The Phantom of the Opera premiere in Sydney 

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer looked stunning when she attended the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House.

The actress, 53, fell silent as she wore a long black glittery dress with a conservative plunging neckline as she posed on the red carpet on Friday night.

She wore a pair of black platform heels, gold bracelets, cuffs and rings, and a black and silver choker necklace.

Russel Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer, 53, (pictured) looked incredible as she attended the premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House

Danielle kept her makeup natural and curled her blond locks, pinning one side back while letting the rest brush over her shoulders.

At one point, the singer was seen with her arm around her lookalike mother, Julie Spencer.

Julie matched her daughter in a black-on-black outfit with a silver shimmer jacket thrown over it.

Danielle shares two sons, Charlie and 15-year-old Tennyson, with her Oscar-winning ex-husband Russell, 58.

She celebrated Charlie’s 18th birthday last December and posted a photo of her Gladiator star ex on Instagram.

The throwback photo showed the happy newlyweds in 2003 with their newborn son.

The proud mum captioned the post: ‘My firstborn is 18 today. sip. Happy Birthday Charlie!! I am so proud of you. Love you so much’.

Danielle and Russel were married in April 2003 at his ranch in Nana Glen.

They were married for nine years before breaking up in 2012 and divorcing six years later.

Despite their high-profile split, Danielle previously told Stellar Magazine that the couple are still friends and see each other as ‘family’.

Danielle shares two sons, Charlie and 15-year-old Tennyson, with ex-husband Russell, 58 (right)

She celebrated Charlie’s 18th birthday last December and posted a photo of her Gladiator star ex on Instagram. The throwback photo showed the happy newlyweds in 2003 with their newborn son

“We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him a member of my family,” she said.

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended. We’ve had holidays together in the past and can have a nice chat.’

Danielle is now in a relationship with art dealer Adam Long and the couple has been together for about five years.

Meanwhile, Russell is in a relationship with American actress turned real estate agent Britney Theriot, 30.