Danielle Lloyd sizzles in a racy Mrs Claus mini dress before stripping down to red lacy lingerie

Danielle Lloyd turned up the heat in a saucy Mrs. Claus-themed festive photo shoot on Thursday.

The glamor model, 39, looked sensational in a red mini dress complete with white fur trim before stripping down to red lingerie.

She sizzled in the jaw-dropping Christmas photoshoot that showed off her incredibly toned figure.

Stunning: Danielle Lloyd, 39, turned up the heat in a racy Mrs Claus-themed celebratory photoshoot on Thursday

Danielle completed her sexy ensemble with a set of matching suspenders and a Santa hat.

She wore her blonde locks styled in loose curls and opted for a glamorous full makeup palette.

The model turned up a storm against the shimmering black backdrop as she got into the Christmas spirit.

Wow: The glamor model looked sensational in a red mini dress complete with white fur trim before stripping down to red lingerie

Amazing: She sizzled in the stunning Christmas photo shoot that showed off her incredibly toned figure

She is mum to son Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn, 13 months, with husband of three years Michael O’Neill, and sons Archie, 10, and Harry, nine, seven-year-old George from her relationship with footballer Jamie O’Neill Hara

Danielle recently had bruised arms and legs after weeks of filming the grueling Channel 4 series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins abroad.

The show sees contestants compete in an intensive two-week training course designed to mimic the UK Special Forces selection course.

Oh my! She wore her blonde locks styled in loose curls and opted for a glamorous full makeup palette

Festive: Danielle completed her look with a fur Santa hat

It also emerged that the reality show’s upcoming series has plunged into chaos after six stars were forced to pull out for medical reasons.

Three of the famous cast members – The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, former soccer player Jermaine Pennant and paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth – ended up in hospital one day, passing out while filming for the brutal reality quasi-military training show in Thailand.

While former Love Island star Montana Brown was left in tears after dislocating her kneecap, rugby player Gareth Thomas was left in agony after pulling a hamstring and former TOWIE star James Argent suffered trench foot and jungle rot.

Working: The model posed like a storm against the shimmering black backdrop as she got into the Christmas spirit

A source told The sun at the time: ‘They’re celebrities, not soldiers. They are not used to the hot, harsh conditions and are pushed to their limits.

“The people who got sick and got hurt weren’t unfit or out of shape. Siva, Jermaine and Jon-Allan are all fit dudes, but they all had blackouts and heat strokes.

‘James’ problems with his feet were also terrible. He was in pain when the infection from the wet boots took hold and he could now suffer for months.”