Danielle Lloyd shows off her toned physique in a beige heart bikini in Dubai

He is currently enjoying a festive break in the sun with his family.

And Danielle Lloyd looked sensational while relaxing poolside with her four-year-old son Ronnie in Dubai on Tuesday.

The glamorous model, 39, showed off her incredible figure in a beige and white hearts bikini as she strutted out of her hotel.

Family:

She slipped on a pair of flip-flops and carried a large beach bag as she walked, hand in hand with her son Ronnie.

Danielle opted for a tan makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, with a hint of nude lipstick.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star swept her blonde locks into a bun as she topped off her tan.

Wow!

Gorgeous:

It comes after Danielle celebrated her 39th birthday by going out to dinner with husband Michael O’Neill on Saturday.

She is the mother of son Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn, 13 months, with her husband of three years, Michael, and sons Archie, 10, and Harry, nine, George, seven, fruit of his relationship with footballer Jamie O’Hara.

Danielle rocked out in style after being left with bruised arms and legs after weeks of filming the grueling Channel 4 Celebrity series SAS: Who Dares Wins abroad recently.

On the show, contestants compete in an intensive two-week training course designed to replicate the UK Special Forces selection course.

It has also been reported that the upcoming series of the reality show has been thrown into chaos after six stars were forced to withdraw for medical reasons.

Three of the famous cast members – The Wanted singer Siva Kaneswaran, former footballer Jermaine Pennant and Paralympic cyclist Jon-Allan Butterworth – ended up in hospital one day after collapsing while filming the brutal quasi-military training reality show in Thailand.

Bruised:

Quit: Six other celebrities forced to withdraw from the show

While former Love Island star Montana Brown was left in tears after dislocating her kneecap, rugby player Gareth Thomas was left in agony after pulling a hamstring and former TOWIE star James Argent, contracted trench foot and jungle rot.

A source told The Sun at the time: ‘They are celebrities, not soldiers. They are not used to hot and harsh conditions or being pushed to the limit.

‘The people who got sick and injured were not out of shape or out of shape. Siva, Jermaine and Jon-Allan are fit, but they all individually passed out and suffered heat stroke.

James’ problems with his feet were also terrible. He was in agony when the infection took hold in the wet boots and now he could suffer for months.’