Danielle Lloyd shows off her toned figure in a mint green crop top and leggings

Danielle Lloyd looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in a mint green activewear set in London on Monday.

The former WAG, 38, flashed her washboard abs in her crop top and high-waisted leggings as she worked up a sweat in the capital.

It comes after Danielle revealed plans to try for baby number six, which will be her third child with husband Michael O’Neill.

Work on it: Danielle Lloyd looked sensational as she showed off her toned figure in a mint green activewear set in London on Monday

The mum of five looked immaculate as she worked up a sweat and paired her workout clothes with a pair of pristine white sneakers.

The model flaunted a deep golden tan and wore her long blond locks loose.

She did some stretching exercises and caught her breath after jogging through the city.

Danielle has two children with husband Michael; son Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn, 10 months.

Stretch it out: The former WAG, 38, flashed her washboard abs in her crop top and high-waisted leggings as she worked up a sweat in the capital

She also co-parents three sons Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with her footballer ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, 35.

In an interview with New! magazine, Danielle said last week that she would like to give Autumn a sister.

“I’ve been through ups and downs and I can’t imagine Autumn not having a sister to grow up with,” she explains.

“I just like having sisters close together so they can always support each other.”

Family: It comes after Danielle revealed plans to try for baby number six, who will be her third child with husband Michael O’Neill

What is the baby dust method? The Babydust Method is a book published by Kathryn Taylor that uses ovulation prediction kits to help couples come up with the desired sex of the child. The method works by asking women to chart their luteinizing hormone twice a day and use ovulation predictors for three months to spot the patterns in their cycle. The hormone usually rises around day 14 of the menstrual cycle and ovulation, with tests indicating when a woman should ovulate. Couples hoping to have a girl should have intercourse two or three days before ovulation, and not at any other time during the cycle. Those hoping for a boy should have sex 24 hours after their first darkest test, indicating that ovulation will occur 24 hours later, and again after 24 hours

When asked how Michael feels about adding their brood, Danielle insisted that he “just go with the flow.” What difference does one make?’

“When I said it to Michael, I thought I’d had a few wines.

“I think he thought I was messing around, but I definitely wasn’t. I still think he thinks I’m messing around. Even with Autumn, he said, “You didn’t tell me we were trying.” I was like, ‘didn’t I?”

She added that she will be using the Babydust method again in hopes of conceiving another girl.

Danielle previously revealed that she decided to try a baby girl naturally after being unable to travel abroad for controversial gender selection due to the Covid pandemic.

