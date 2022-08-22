Danielle Lloyd shows off her incredible physique in a plunging swimsuit on a family getaway to Dubai

<!–

Danielle Lloyd showed off her sensational figure in a colorful wetsuit as she soaked up the sun in Dubai on Monday.

The model, a former Miss England, showed off her svelte physique as she cooled off from the sun by taking a dip in the pool with four of her five children.

The former WAG, 38, styled her blonde locks in beachy waves as she enjoyed her pool day.

Looks good: Danielle Lloyd showed off her sensational figure in a colorful wetsuit as she soaked up the sun in Dubai on Monday

The beauty was joined by her sons Archie, 11, Harry, 10 and George, eight, who she shares with first husband Jamie O’Hara.

Also on the family outing were Danielle’s youngest two children, Ronnie, four, and nine-month-old daughter Autumn, who she shares with electrician husband Michael O’Neill.

The family vacation comes after Danielle defended the victorious Coleen Rooney in an ultimately disastrous libel lawsuit initiated by Rebekah Vardy.

The model appeared on TalkTV, where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen’s private Instagram account.

Stunning: The model, a former Miss England, styled her blonde locks in beach waves as she enjoyed her family bathing day

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It was absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Family outing: The former WAG, 38, showed off her svelte physique as she cooled off from the sun by taking a dip in the pool with four of her five children

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Danielle said, “Yes. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’

The ex WAG further claimed the case was ‘absolutely blown up and bitten’ [Coleen] back’, but hopes they can both move on now.

About the possibility of Rebekah appealing, she said, “I think she should leave it as it is.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant previously admitted she was left “heartbroken” when Rebekah brought up her miscarriage in court.

She said, “Honestly, it really upsets me to go back to really bad memories.

“One of the text messages was about a miscarriage I’d had in the past, and I was just really distraught at the time and it was obvious it was heartbreaking for me to bring that up again.”

Danielle was about eight weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2019 and was devastated when doctors couldn’t find a cause for it.

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.