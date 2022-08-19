WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Danielle Lloyd showcases her toned abs in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini while holidaying in Dubai

Entertainment
By Merry

She is currently in the UAE enjoying the sun.

And on Thursday, Danielle Lloyd, 38, showed off her toned abs and pert bum in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini as she topped up her tan while on holiday in Dubai.

The former Miss England star showed off her gym-cut frame in a brown monogrammed set from the designer label, while relaxing by the hotel’s pool.

Wow! On Thursday, Danielle Lloyd, 38, topped up her tan while on holiday in Dubai

Incredible: she showed off her toned abs and pert behind in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini

Incredible: she showed off her toned abs and pert behind in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini

Wow! On Thursday, Danielle Lloyd, 38, showed off her toned abs and pert bum in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini as she topped up her tan while on holiday in Dubai

Danielle’s triangle bikini set featured symbols associated with LV in a golden hue, while the swimwear boasted tie sides.

The mother of five brought her long blonde locks into brushed waves and protected her eyes with classic shades with a gold chain.

Danielle is away with her nine-month-old daughter, Autumn, and four-year-old son, Ronnie, who they both share with her husband, electrician Michael O’Neill.

Also from the sunny outing were the three children of the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant with first husband Jamie O’Hara – Archie, 11, Harry, 10 and George, eight.

Sensational: The former Miss England star showed off her gym-sharpened frame

Sensational: The former Miss England star showed off her gym-sharpened frame

Designer diva: she wore a brown monogrammed set from the designer label

Designer diva: she wore a brown monogrammed set from the designer label

Sensational: The former Miss England star showed off her gym-cut frame in a brown monogrammed set from the designer label, while relaxing by the hotel’s pool

Details: Danielle's triangle bikini set featured symbols associated with LV in a golden hue, while the swimwear boasted tie sides

Details: Danielle's triangle bikini set featured symbols associated with LV in a golden hue, while the swimwear boasted tie sides

Details: Danielle’s triangle bikini set featured symbols associated with LV in a golden hue, while the swimwear boasted tie sides

Stunning: The mother of five protected her eyes with classic shades with a golden chai

Stunning: The mother of five protected her eyes with classic shades with a golden chai

Mermaid Vibes: She's Styled Her Long Blonde Locks In Brushed Out Waves

Mermaid Vibes: She's Styled Her Long Blonde Locks In Brushed Out Waves

Stunning: The mum of five brought her long blonde locks into brushed waves and protected her eyes with classic shades with a gold chain

Bliss: Danielle seemed to have the pool to herself as she was enjoying some kid-free time during her vacation

Bliss: Danielle seemed to have the pool to herself as she was enjoying some kid-free time during her vacation

Bliss: Danielle seemed to have the pool to herself as she was enjoying some kid-free time during her vacation

Danielle recently appeared on TalkTV where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account.

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It’s been absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

Stunning: Danielle opted for a minimal bronzed makeup look in her bikini

Stunning: Danielle opted for a minimal bronzed makeup look in her bikini

Details: Her swimwear featured a tie back and a halterneck bikini top

Details: Her swimwear featured a tie back and a halterneck bikini top

Stunning: Danielle opted for a minimal bronzed makeup look in her bikini

Glam: The reality star looked effortlessly glamorous in her skinny two piece bottoms

Glam: The reality star looked effortlessly glamorous in her skinny two piece bottoms

Glam: The reality star looked effortlessly glamorous in her skinny two piece bottoms

Leggy: While wandering barefoot, Danielle had her model pins on display

Leggy: While wandering barefoot, Danielle had her model pins on display

Peachy: Her high but bikini bottom showed a glimpse of her peachy bum

Peachy: Her high but bikini bottom showed a glimpse of her peachy bum

Leggy: While wandering barefoot, Danielle had her model pins on display

Fantastic: she cooled off from the Emirates sunshine and stepped into the pool

Fantastic: she cooled off from the Emirates sunshine and stepped into the pool

Fantastic: she cooled off from the Emirates sunshine and stepped into the pool

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Danielle said, “I do. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

Wow! Her sleek frame looked incredible from every angle

Wow! Her sleek frame looked incredible from every angle

Wow! Her sleek frame looked incredible from every angle

Solo time: Danielle enjoyed some free time in the sun without her five kids

Solo time: Danielle enjoyed some free time in the sun without her five kids

Adjust: The stunner made sure all her belongings were tucked away

Adjust: The stunner made sure all her belongings were tucked away

Solo time: Danielle enjoyed some free time in the sun without her five kids

Elegant: she draped the tips of her fingers along the metal railing

Elegant: she draped the tips of her fingers along the metal railing

Elegant: she draped the tips of her fingers along the metal railing

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far, I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’

The ex WAG further claimed the case was ‘absolutely blown up and bitten’ [Coleen] back’, but hopes they can both move on now.

About the possibility of Rebekah appealing, she said, “I think she should leave it as it is.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant previously admitted she was left “heartbroken” when Rebekah brought up her miscarriage in court.

Unreal: The Liverpudlian babe looked at ease as she sauntered around outside

Unreal: The Liverpudlian babe looked at ease as she sauntered around outside

Hot: She pulled her hair to one side as the temperature rose

Hot: She pulled her hair to one side as the temperature rose

Unreal: The Liverpudlian babe looked at ease as she sauntered around outside

Time out: Danielle looked deep in thought during her break in Dubai

Time out: Danielle looked deep in thought during her break in Dubai

Time out: Danielle looked deep in thought during her break in Dubai

Fantastic: Scouse's beauty put her hocks in her designer swimwear

Fantastic: Scouse's beauty put her hocks in her designer swimwear

Color Pop: She added a fuchsia manicure to complete her poolside look

Color Pop: She added a fuchsia manicure to complete her poolside look

Fantastic: Scouse’s beauty put her hocks in her designer swimwear

She said, “Honestly, it really upsets me to go back to really bad memories.

“One of the text messages was about a miscarriage I’d had in the past, and I was just really distraught at the time and it was obvious it was heartbreaking for me to bring that up again.”

Danielle was about eight weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2019 and was devastated when doctors couldn’t find a cause for it.

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.

1660919508 666 Danielle Lloyd showcases her toned abs in a skimpy Louis

1660919508 666 Danielle Lloyd showcases her toned abs in a skimpy Louis

Triumph: Coleen, 36, (pictured) reigned victorious when the long-awaited verdict was announced last month, with the WAG winning its libel battle against Rebekah

Triumph: Coleen, 36, (pictured) reigned victorious when the long-awaited verdict was announced last month, with the WAG winning its libel battle against Rebekah

Controversy: It comes after Danielle admitted she found the much-discussed libel case “traumatic,” after Rebekah Vardy (pictured) called her a “nasty b***h” in texts given as evidence

Unbelievable: Danielle looked perfect with her pert derriere

Unbelievable: Danielle looked perfect with her pert derriere

Unbelievable: Danielle looked perfect with her pert derriere

You might also like More from author
More Stories

AFL great Billy Brownless has a new…

Merry

Darren Hayes announces new album…

Merry

CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews House Of The…

Merry
1 of 3,126

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More