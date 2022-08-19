Danielle Lloyd showcases her toned abs in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini while holidaying in Dubai

She is currently in the UAE enjoying the sun.

And on Thursday, Danielle Lloyd, 38, showed off her toned abs and pert bum in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini as she topped up her tan while on holiday in Dubai.

The former Miss England star showed off her gym-cut frame in a brown monogrammed set from the designer label, while relaxing by the hotel’s pool.

Danielle’s triangle bikini set featured symbols associated with LV in a golden hue, while the swimwear boasted tie sides.

The mother of five brought her long blonde locks into brushed waves and protected her eyes with classic shades with a gold chain.

Danielle is away with her nine-month-old daughter, Autumn, and four-year-old son, Ronnie, who they both share with her husband, electrician Michael O’Neill.

Also from the sunny outing were the three children of the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant with first husband Jamie O’Hara – Archie, 11, Harry, 10 and George, eight.

Danielle recently appeared on TalkTV where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account.

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It’s been absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Danielle said, “I do. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far, I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’

The ex WAG further claimed the case was ‘absolutely blown up and bitten’ [Coleen] back’, but hopes they can both move on now.

About the possibility of Rebekah appealing, she said, “I think she should leave it as it is.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant previously admitted she was left “heartbroken” when Rebekah brought up her miscarriage in court.

She said, “Honestly, it really upsets me to go back to really bad memories.

“One of the text messages was about a miscarriage I’d had in the past, and I was just really distraught at the time and it was obvious it was heartbreaking for me to bring that up again.”

Danielle was about eight weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2019 and was devastated when doctors couldn’t find a cause for it.

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.

Controversy: It comes after Danielle admitted she found the much-discussed libel case “traumatic,” after Rebekah Vardy (pictured) called her a “nasty b***h” in texts given as evidence