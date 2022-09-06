Danielle Lloyd flaunts her washboard abs in a chevron print crop top and matching mini skirt

Danielle Lloyd showed off her incredible washboard abs in spirited coordination on Monday as she left the Pullman hotel in London.

The mum of five, 38, slipped into a colorful chevron print crop top and matching mini dress that showed off her tight midriff and toned pins perfectly.

The apparition comes when Danielle reveals she is trying for baby number six, ten months after she welcomed her daughter Autumn Rose.

Danielle exuded confidence as she walked down the street, with her bold crocheted ensemble highlighting her bronzed tan.

The star paired her pink, cream and orange-toned outfit with a pair of matching baby pink Chanel flip flops, as an accessory with diamond stud earrings.

Danielle let her straight, caramel-colored locks fall down her back, accentuating her features with a glamorous makeup palette.

TV personality Danielle appeared in good spirits as she flashed a beaming smile and waved her hair out of her face as she sauntered.

In an interview with New Magazine, Danielle revealed that she and her husband Michael O’Neill are planning baby number six.

Danielle is already mother to daughter Autumn and son Ronnie, four, with Michael, and shares sons Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight, with ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.

After speaking out about her desire for a daughter, Danielle now says she would like to give Autumn a sister.

“I’ve been through ups and downs and I can’t imagine Autumn not having a sister to grow up with,” she explains.

“I just like having sisters close together so they can always support each other.”

When asked what Michael thinks about adding to their brood, Danielle insisted he’just go with the flow. What difference does one make?’

“When I said it to Michael, I thought I’d had a few wines.

“I think he thought I was messing around, but I definitely wasn’t. I still think he thinks I’m messing around. Even with Autumn, he said, “You didn’t tell me we were trying.” I was like, ‘didn’t I?”

Danielle recently appeared on TalkTV, where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account.

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It’s been absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Controversy: It comes after Danielle admitted she found the much-discussed libel case “traumatic,” after Rebekah Vardy (pictured) called her a “nasty b***h” in lyrics given as evidence

Danielle said, “I do. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far, I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’

The ex WAG further claimed the case was ‘absolutely blown up and bitten’ [Coleen] back’, but hopes they can both move on now.

Opening: Danielle discussed the protracted lawsuit during a recent appearance on Talk TV

About the possibility of Rebekah appealing, she said, “I think she should leave it as it is.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant previously admitted she was left “heartbroken” when Rebekah brought up her miscarriage in court.

She said, “Honestly, it really upsets me to go back to really bad memories.

“One of the text messages was about a miscarriage I had in the past and I was just really distraught at the time and obviously it was heartbreaking for me to bring that up again.”

Danielle was about eight weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2019 and was devastated when doctors couldn’t find a cause for it.

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.