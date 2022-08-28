Danielle Lloyd exhibits her peachy derrière in a black cutout swimsuit during Dubai family getaway

Danielle Lloyd made hearts beat faster with the latest news from her family outing in Dubai.

The 38-year-old model showed off her peachy derrière in a black swimsuit with multiple sassy cutouts as she posed a storm through the glass of an infinity pool on Sunday.

Tagging her location as a Zero Gravity restaurant saw her cuddling up with her electrician husband Michael O’Neill on Instagram photos.

Wow! Danielle Lloyd showcased her peach-colored derriere in a black swimsuit with sassy cutouts as she shared poolside snaps on Instagram on Sunday during her family outing in Dubai.

The mum of five was joined by son Archie, 12, from her marriage to ex-footballer Jamie O’Hara, as well as Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn Rose, nine months, who she shares with Michael, in another poolside shot. .

Danielle also has Harry, 11, and nine-year-old George with Jamie,

She wrote in her caption, “I’m just trying to pretend I’m cool when I really don’t have time to think about being a mom of 5. [laughing face, globe emoji].’

The family vacation comes after Danielle defended the victorious Coleen Rooney in an ultimately disastrous libel lawsuit initiated by Rebekah Vardy.

Couple: By tagging her location as a Zero Gravity restaurant, follow-up photos on Instagram saw her cuddling with her electrician husband Michael O’Neill

The TV personality appeared on TalkTV, where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen’s private Instagram account.

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It’s been absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

Family: The mum of five was joined by son Archie, 12, as well as Ronnie, four, and daughter Autumn Rose, nine months, in another poolside shot

Radiant: they all seemed cheerful

Having fun: She wrote in her caption, “I’m just trying to pretend I’m cool when I really don’t have time to think I’m a mom of 5 [laughing face, globe emoji]’

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Danielle said, “I do. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

Wise Words: The family holiday comes after Danielle defended the victorious Coleen Rooney in an ultimately disastrous libel lawsuit initiated by Rebekah Vardy

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far, I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’

The ex WAG further claimed the case was ‘absolutely blown up and bitten’ [Coleen] back’, but hopes they can both move on now.

About the possibility of Rebekah appealing, she said, “I think she should leave it as it is.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant previously admitted she was left “heartbroken” when Rebekah brought up her miscarriage in court.

She said, “Honestly, it really upsets me to go back to really bad memories.

“One of the text messages was about a miscarriage I’d had in the past, and I was just really distraught at the time and it was obvious it was heartbreaking for me to bring that up again.”

Danielle was about eight weeks pregnant when she miscarried in 2019 and was devastated when doctors couldn’t find a cause for it.

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.