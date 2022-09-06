Danielle Lloyd brands Rebekah Vardy’s post-trial interview ‘laughable’ and ‘shocking’

Danielle Lloyd has spoken out about Rebekah Vardy’s post-interview with Wagatha Christie, in which she said she would take Coleen Rooney to Café Nero for coffee if she ran into her.

Rebekah, 40, sensationally lost the £3 million libel lawsuit against Coleen, 36, in which she was accused of leaking a slew of stories about her WAG rival to the press.

And speaking of Rebekah’s comments, Danielle, 38, labeled her “laughable” before stating that the WAG’s interview was “shocking, I think she was looking for sympathy.”

Her Say: Danielle Lloyd has spoken out about Rebekah Vardy’s post-interview with Wagatha Christie, in which she said she’d take Coleen Rooney to Café Nero for coffee if she ran into her.

Meanwhile, Danielle responded to Rebekah’s “nasty” comments about her that emerged at trial, in which she was referred to as a “nasty bastard” in secret texts.

In an interview with the new magazine, Danielle described her joy at her boyfriend Coleen winning the case, saying she was “so happy” that Wayne’s wife was “actually getting justice.”

In the days following the trial, Rebekah extended an olive branch to Coleen, admitting she “would take her to Cafe Nero for a coffee if she bumped into her on the street, as she’s not one to “hold a grudge.” ‘

Commenting on the comments, Danielle commented, “It was shocking. I think she was looking for sympathy. Some of it was laughable. I think she should leave the subject alone for now and accept the judge’s decision. I just laughed when she said, ‘If I saw Coleen, I’d take her for a cup of coffee’.

Drama: Rebekah, 40, sensationally lost the £3 million libel lawsuit against Coleen, 36, in which she was accused of leaking a slew of stories about her WAG rival to the press

The mother of five, who recently expressed her wish for a sixth child, joked that there was “more chance” that Boris Johnson would become prime minister again.

Danielle went on to berate Jamie Vardy’s wife for calling her a “nasty bastard” who “stands on her own two feet” in lyrics given as evidence in the trial.

Danielle responded to Rebekah’s comments and was furious: “Some of those texts weren’t necessary. They contain some really nasty, catty comments. She [Rebekah] said they were private test messages and no one should ever see them. But I don’t say things like that about people, not even privately. I am not a mean person. I found it quite hurtful.’

Ouch: Speaking about Rebekah’s comments, Danielle, 38, called them “laughable” before stating that the WAG’s interview was “shocking, I think she was looking for sympathy”

Meanwhile, the court also heard evidence in which Rebekah apparently threatened to leak stories about Danielle and referred to the model’s miscarriage in 2019 when she was about eight weeks pregnant.

About how she felt about her ordeal, Danielle shared, “I didn’t want people to talk about that sort of thing. I just had autumn too. It just wasn’t fun and made me very emotional. I’m quite a strong person, but it did bring back some bad memories.’

Court 13 of the High Court bombshell was delivered online by Ms Steyn, just over two months after the hearing in May. Rebekah’s failed libel suit has been labeled the most unwise in history.

Support: In an interview with the new magazine, Danielle described her joy at her boyfriend Coleen winning the case, saying she was “so happy” that Wayne’s wife was “actually getting justice.”

Response: ‘It was shocking. I think she was looking for sympathy. Some of it was laughable. I think she should now leave the subject alone and accept the judge’s decision.”

The Supreme Court has ruled that Coleen’s social media post accusing her rival was “essentially true” and that Rebekah was “aware, condoned and actively involved” in leaks to the media by her ex-agent Caroline Watt.

And in a damning review of Rebekah’s evidence, the judge said that “important parts were not credible” and at times her “evidence was clearly inconsistent with the contemporaneous evidence, evasive or implausible.”

By contrast, the judge found that Coleen and her witnesses, including husband Wayne, gave “honest, reliable evidence.”

‘I thought it was pretty hurtful’: Danielle went on to berate Jamie Vardy’s wife for calling her a ‘nasty b***h’ who ‘stood on her own two feet’ in lyrics given as evidence in the trial

Danielle recently appeared on TalkTV, where she publicly urged the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy not to appeal after a court found her guilty of selling stories from Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account.

She told presenter Kate McCann: “It’s been absolutely mental, as I think for someone like me, I think like everyone else I was anxiously waiting for the verdict.

“Of course I’m very happy that Coleen won, but it was all like a pantomime, it was just crazy.

‘It made me emotional’: About how she felt about her ordeal being raised, Danielle shared, ‘I didn’t want people to talk about that sort of thing. I just had autumn too. It just wasn’t fun’

She added of her boyfriend Coleen, “I’m just so happy for her. I’m actually thankful now that the whole thing is over because there are so many people involved, it hasn’t been fun for everyone involved.

“I feel justice has now been done and hopefully people can move on with their lives.”

Kate replied, ‘Well, you’re involved and it was really off-putting for you… you were brought in quite early. Do you think justice has been done with this verdict today?’

Danielle said, “I do. I think Coleen clearly had justice and everyone else involved in the trial.

Controversy: It comes after Danielle admitted she found the much-discussed libel case “traumatic,” after Rebekah Vardy (pictured) called her a “nasty b***h” in lyrics given as evidence

The judge ruled in favor of Coleen over the £3million defamation lawsuit brought against her after she accused Rebekah of leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.

“You know, a lot of bad things have been said about myself, a lot of traumatic things that have been brought up, things that I didn’t really want to remember or talk about.

“So yes, I feel justice has been done and hopefully now there can be a limit and people can just get on with their lives. For this to get this far, I think there will be so much regret, I really do.’