Danielle Lloyd and daughter Autumn, nine months, are a match in identical blue swimsuits

Danielle Lloyd traded one heat wave for another as she relaxed in Dubai on Monday with her kids – shortly after defending the victorious Coleen Rooney in an ultimately disastrous libel lawsuit initiated by Rebekah Vardy.

The model, a former Miss England, showed off her slim physique in a powder blue swimsuit as she relaxed by the hotel pool with two of her five children after flying to the United Arab Emirates last week.

Rocking nine-month-old daughter Autumn – who matched her mother in an identical swimsuit – Danielle, 38, looked relaxed as she made the most of her latest overseas vacation.

The model showered her youngest child with affection as she sank into the outdoor pool, which was surrounded by sun loungers and offered a commanding view of Dubai’s sprawling coastline.

They were joined by four-year-old Ronnie, the eldest of Danielle’s two children with electrician Michael O’Neill’s husband, who was not present during Monday’s outing.

Also absent were the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant’s three children with first husband Jamie O’Hara – Archie, 11, Harry, 10 and George, eight.

Devoted mom: The model showered youngest child Autumn with affection as she sank into the outdoor pool, which was surrounded by sun loungers and offered a commanding view of Dubai’s sprawling coastline