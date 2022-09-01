Danielle Laidley steps out with childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie in Melbourne

Danielle Laidley stepped out on Wednesday with her childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie in Melbourne.

The former AFL great, 55, and Donna were seen walking to a waiting car for an interview for the launch of Dani’s new book, Don’t Look Away: A Memoir of Identity & Acceptance.

Dani made a style statement in black pants, a matching colored shirt and a white fur vest for the outing.

She completed her ensemble with a few black slides and was seen walking next to Donna for her interview.

The couple, who had been partners in both elementary and high school, got back together in 2017 and rekindled their romance last year.

The sighting comes after Danielle first spoke recently about the devastating moment when they learned that Victoria Police officers had leaked photos drawing public attention to her transition to a woman.

Laidley was arrested in 2020 for stalking and violating a family warrant, which resulted in an 18-month bond of good behavior with no conviction or fine.

The officers who took her into custody leaked a photo of her wearing a wig and makeup on social media, and it quickly went viral.

Laidley said she found the entire legal process “completely tedious” and rebuffed the officers who leaked the photos.

“The photos were an invasion of privacy,” she told 60 Minutes.

The Victoria Police Internal Disciplinary Board ordered 11 officers, ranging in rank from constable to sergeant, to pay Laidley up to $3,000 out of pocket.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton formally apologized to Laidley after the photos went viral, saying he was “shocked” by the officer’s behaviour.

Born Dean James Laidey, Laidley played 151 AFL games for West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne before embarking on a 149-game coaching career with the Kangaroos.

Although it was only five years ago that Laidley received a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria and only in 2020 when the transition process began, it is something that Laidley has carried with her for a long time.

“My first memory is about six years old, a long time ago,” Laidley told Triple M in June.

‘Now I’m 55, so what’s that, 49 years, god.

“It was really hard to know that I felt so different on the inside from the outside and then since I started playing league footy when I was in high school, to have this persona, and some called me the Junkyard Dog it used to be so far removed from the person I really was and that was very difficult and it took its toll.

“I felt like I was walking around with a boat anchor on my head for many, many years, but I was too scared, ashamed, ashamed to find out, but I knew there was something different about how I felt.”