Danielle Laidley reveals how her transition struggles impacted her AFL coaching

Former North Melbourne coach Danielle Laidley has explained how her gender dysphoria would cause her to erupt like a ‘volcano’ during her coaching career.

Laidley played 151 AFL games in a 10-year career with the Eagles and Kangaroos, including a 1996 premiership under her birth name, Dean, and later became North’s coach in 2002.

She coached the club for seven years, reaching an elimination final in 2005 and transferring the ferocity with which she became a fan favorite as a player to the coaching profession.

In an interview with Triple MLaidley explained how her emotions would range from meek to fleeting in a flash, due to her internal struggles over her identity.

If you asked enough people at the AFL who I played with, people I coached, you would get two answers if you asked about me,” she said.

‘One was: quiet, introverted, maybe distant, unsociable or you would get: angry and can be a volcano very quickly. It was the two behaviors that manifested because of what was happening underneath.

“That’s why I hated myself because I knew it wasn’t me, but because I wanted to keep my worlds so far apart, those were the behaviors that manifested over such a long period of time.

Laidley was named coach of North Melbourne in 2002 – when she identified as Dean

Laidley (pictured with Mick Malthouse) says she would relieve her team as a senior coach

“When I finished coaching North, after seven years I was 42 years old and I felt like I had one foot in the grave. It took me quite a few years to regenerate myself because I was just so exhausted.

“I came to Adelaide for two years and I loved living there, but I was away from my kids, but it also gave me more time to live as myself, but the pull of my family was just too great. ‘

Laidley also said she is now “calm” and described life as “virtually a utopia right now” after the transition, having initially “lived in fear” about her dysphoria.

“It was really hard, when you’re a coach and you’re trying to put a team together and talk about trust and being authentic, I just couldn’t get to the point where… I was just living in fear, in shame, in embarrassment of what people would think,’ she said.

“There were a lot of conversations you would have in the locker room about ‘who was the gay footballer?’ and it gave me so much fear, it made me want to run for the hills.

‘I thought ‘gay footballer?’ just wait till you hear about me!”

“I thought I could handle it very well, but you can’t outrun gender dysphoria. It eventually hits you and you can’t lead a normal life.’