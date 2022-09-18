Danielle Gibson fires rapid fifty to help Western Storm quell Thunder

Western Storm 239 for 8 (Gibson 56, Jackson 3-50) batted Thunder 242 for 5 (Smale 57, Filer 3-46) with two wickets (DLS method)

The Western Storm finished their season on a high with a narrow two-wicket win over the Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy at Emirates Old Trafford.

An 81-run partnership between Danielle Gibson and Nat Wraith midway through the Storm innings looked set to prove crucial in their pursuit of a DLS target of 239 in 48 overs after a half-century by Seren Smale and Libby Heap’s explosive 36 had helped the hosts to reach 242 for 5 in 50.

But the Thunder hit back with late wickets to produce a tense finish before Chloe Skelton hit the winning run with 21 balls to spare.

The Storm’s third win means they finish fourth in the group on 15 points, while the Thunder finish seventh on six points.

The Storm got their innings off to a good start with a 53-run partnership inside 10 overs between Emma Corney and Alex Griffiths which ended when Phoebe Graham bowled Corney for 23.

Fellow opener Griffiths edged Sophia Turner for 33, the first of three catches for wicketkeeper Ellie Threlkeld, who also dropped Fran Wilson for 28 off spinner Heap and Storm captain Sophie Luff to give the outstanding Turner a second wicket and leave the visitors a place difficulty of 115 for 4 in 25th over.

But Wraith and Gibson took 22 runs from a wayward 27th over from Deandra Dottin to put the run chase, briefly delayed by rain, back on track and the pair went on to produce their vital fifth-wicket stand inside nine overs.

Gibson hit eight boundaries in an eye-catching innings of 56 off 40 balls with wicketkeeper Wraith providing great support with 32 off 30 before he was well caught at long-on by Daisy Mullan off Laura Jackson with 43 required.

Jackson bowled Niamh Holland and had Gibson caught at short fine leg before Lauren Filer traveled to Graham to rattle Storm nerves. But in a tense final, Sophia Smale and Skelton were able to prevail in the 45th over.

After being put in, Thunder enjoyed a good start and a good finish to their innings to post what looked to be a challenging total.

Dottin and Seren Smale combined for the Thunder’s highest ever opening partnership in three seasons of this competition to get the hosts off to a good start. Both batted fluently with overseas all-rounder Dottin driving to good effect in making a tournament-best 46 before picking out Wilson at short extra cover from Skelton with 87 runs on the board inside 20 overs.

Smale, who survived a chance from Filer on 12, went on to make a career-best 57 with some clever positioning that took advantage of gaps in the field as the Thunder arrived at the halfway stage well placed at 98 for 1.

After Smale reached her maiden half-century off 85 balls when she drove Griffiths to her fifth boundary, it took a brilliant one-handed return catch by Skelton to send the Thunder opener back during a superb 10-over spell of 2 for 33.

Dani Collins hit four boundaries in a steady innings of 32 – her best in List A – before peaking Filer behind mid-on in the 38th over. Filer trapped Laura Marshall lbw and had Mullan caught at mid-on, but Threlkeld and all-rounder Heap then put huge momentum into the Thunder innings with an unbroken alliance of 58 from the final 29 deliveries.