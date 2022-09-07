Danielle Fogarty hits the beach with husband Ross Warwick and son Mason, 14 months

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The official wedding has yet to take place, but the honeymoon has already begun for Danielle Fogarty and Ross Worswick as they prepare to formally exchange vows.

The couple originally married in a legal ceremony in July, but will hold a larger ceremony for their family and friends on September 10.

Danielle – the daughter of legendary Superbike racer Carl Fogarty – shared a handful of photos from their current stay in Ibiza on Instagram on Tuesday evening as they prepare for the big day.

Good times: The official wedding has yet to take place, but the honeymoon has already begun for Danielle Fogarty as she prepares to formally exchange her vows with Ross Worswick

The 30-year-old wore a striking gold patterned bikini and showed off her slim physique as she posed on one of the Balearic’s many beaches.

In another, she joins heavily tattooed Ross, 32 – a former Geordie Shore cast member – and their 14-month-old son Mason for another playful holiday selfie.

She captioned the photos: “Happy days with my love.”

Making memories: On Instagram on Tuesday night, Danielle shared a handful of photos from their current stay in Ibiza with son Mason

Looks good: Danielle looked radiant as she posed for a series of selfies on the party island of Balearic Islands this week

Danielle and Ross originally tied the knot in an intimate legal ceremony in July ahead of their upcoming lavish wedding.

The couple, who started dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together last year, announced the news on Instagram as they shared snaps from their civil ceremony.

They captioned the striking images: ‘Legal but not official….to be continued 9/22/2016.’

Danielle and Ross announced their engagement in October 2020 after the reality star posed the question while on holiday in Dubai.

The couple had been in a relationship for two years at the time, but had known each other as friends for years.

Reality star Ross said at the time: “I promised her when she was 17 that I would marry her before she was 30, I wouldn’t break that.”

Notable: The couple, who began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together last year, originally married in July in a civil ceremony

Here come the newlyweds: Danielle and Ross shared the happy news in a series of Instagram posts after the intimate ceremony

Baby love: The couple welcomed son Mason, their only child, last July and recently shared photos of the baby with Instagram followers

Two months later, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together, and welcomed son Mason in July last year.

Danielle was previously engaged to Jake Quickenden, but their three-year relationship ended in April 2018.

The Dancing On Ice star is now engaged to Sophie Church and they have 17-month-old son Leo together.

Ross’ last high-profile relationship was with TOWIE star Jasmin Walia, from whom he split in 2016 after two years together.