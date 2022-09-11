Danielle Fogarty and Ross Worswick are married!

The couple, who began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together last year, originally tied the knot in an intimate legal ceremony in July this year.

But the daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty and her new husband staged a bigger ceremony for their family and friends in Ibiza on Saturday.

Congratulations! Danielle Fogarty and Ross Worswick tied the knot on Saturday during a lavish ceremony in Ibiza

Danielle, 30, looked elegant in a white dress with a daring thigh-high split and a long train.

The blonde beauty put her locks back in a bun and added a pretty veil, while sporting an impeccable glamorous makeup look.

Meanwhile, Ross, 32, cut a neat figure in a stylish beige suit, paired with a cream shirt and brown shoes.

Here comes the bride! The daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty looked elegant in a white dress with a bold thigh-high split detail and a long train

Dashing: Ross, 32, cut a neat figure in a stylish beige suit, paired with a cream shirt and brown shoes

Big day: The couple’s friends and family shared beautiful photos and videos from the special day on their social media

The couple’s friends and family shared beautiful photos and videos of the special day on their social media.

The lavish ceremony was held in a location overlooking the sea, where wedding guests watched a beautiful sunset to cap off the evening.

Danielle and Ross announced the news of their first wedding ceremony in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, as they shared snaps from their civil ceremony.

Memories: Danielle shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of herself and her bridesmaids before walking down the aisle

Incredible view: the lavish ceremony was held in a location overlooking the sea

Stunning: She flashed her dazzling engagement ring hours before it was replaced with a new wedding ring

Sweet: the tables were decorated with candles and each guest received a heart-shaped cookie with the couple’s name on it

They captioned the striking images: ‘Legal but not official….to be continued 9/22/2016.’

She looked radiant for her big day as she donned a white wedding dress that flattered her incredible figure.

The blonde beauty – who is the daughter of superbike racer Carl Fogarty – showed off her muscular arms in a strapless white top that she paired with flared pants.

A pair of white Louboutin stilettos bolstered her stance, while she wore a few microtones and held a bouquet of roses.

Friends: The beauty shared a presentation of different bridesmaid dressing gowns and gifts for each of them

Strikingly, the couple, who began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child together last year, announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday as they shared snaps from their civil ceremony.

Ex On The Beach star and Couture Club founder of clothing brand Ross, 32, looked smart by her side as he donned a fitted black suit and unbuttoned shirt that flashed glimpses of his chest tattoos.

Danielle also shared a series of photos from the day on her Instagram story when she wrote: ‘We are legally married! So simple, only two witnesses, but it was perfect. Bring on the big day.

Thank you for all your sweet messages. We are SO excited for our wedding now… 44 days to go.”

An evening to remember: Danielle and Ross announced their engagement in October 2020 after the reality star asked the question while on holiday in Dubai

Danielle and Ross announced their engagement in October 2020 after the reality star posed the question while on holiday in Dubai.

The couple had been in a relationship for two years at the time, but had known each other as friends for years.

Reality star Ross said at the time, “I promised her when she was 17 that I would marry her before she was 30, I wouldn’t break that,” along with a heart emoji.

Baby love: Two months later, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together, and welcomed son Mason in July last year

Two months later, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together, and welcomed son Mason in July last year.

Danielle was previously engaged to Jake Quickenden, but their three-year relationship ended in April 2018.

The Dancing On Ice star is now married to Sophie Church and they have 17-month-old son Leo together.

Ross’ last high-profile relationship was with TOWIE star Jasmin Walia, from whom he split in 2016 after two years together.