Danielle Fishel reveals she was almost fired from Boy Meets World after her first day

Danielle Fishel speaks out about the rocky road she had at the start of her tenure on ABC’s Boy Meets World.

The 41-year-old actress, who played Topanga Lawrence-Matthews in the sitcom, shared a recent appearance on the Pod meets world podcast that she almost got the boat off the show after her first day of rehearsal.

According to her, series creator Michael Jacobs was not at all impressed with her delivery when she came on set.

Fishel explained that she wasn’t the original choice to play Topanga, and she wasn’t even called back for the part. But after the original actress failed, she got the part.

She learned she got the part on a Friday night and was expected on set Monday.

But after a day of rehearsals, she had an embarrassing confrontation with Jacobs, in which he sharpened her delivery, which she said was much too rapid due to her age and inexperience.

“I had never participated in his marathon notes session. This was my first because it was my very first week,” she said. Michael begins the notes by saying, “Danielle, I’m going to give you your notes all at once, at the end, and I’m going to give everyone their notes now, because if I let everyone sit here because of all the notes I had for you “We’d all be here for hours and nobody would ever go home. So you’re just going to wait for the end.”

“From that moment on, my eyes widened because you know, I’m in front of everyone now – all the producers, all the writers, all the cast and all eyes are on me equally,” she said.

The actress was accompanied by her mother, who had been in the audience, for the note-taking session.

“He went through all my rules and what he wanted and what I was not doing right and how slow I had to speak,” Danielle said. “What I know for sure is that it was said, ‘All I know is that if you don’t come back tomorrow to do this very differently, you won’t be here either,’ referring to the girl I had replaced.”

She noted that she became nervous when she told the incident, even decades later.

Danielle and her mother went to work perfecting her rules late into the night.

David Trainer, a guest on the episode and former director of Boy Meets World, sounded apologetic as he chided Jacobs’s approach, calling her memory a “hateful story.”

“I worked for Michael on multiple shows for years. This is a hateful story,” he said. “There are many wonderful things about him, but there are also hateful things. This is a. To hear this, are you sweating? I am really angry. It’s enough to want me to unsubscribe from this podcast. I don’t want to be associated with anything that man is associated with. This is just not how you do things. I’m glad it’s been a hit, but this is disgusting.”

He continued: “Everyone who worked with Michael understood, implicitly or explicitly, that when Michael swung to one side of the boat, everyone went to the other side to avoid going under… The job was – and therefore hated I ultimately – was to do your job, but also to avoid drowning and drowning.’

Danielle admitted she was less concerned about perfecting her performance and more focused on how to “get it right” to please the creator.

“That’s the problem for me, that’s what I remember. That’s what I don’t think is healthy,” added co-host Rider Strong.

But the actress also enjoyed the rush to be praised by Jacobs, which came after she returned for a second day of rehearsal.

“Let’s give Danielle a round of applause, you’ve done exactly what I asked of you,” she told the creator. ‘Thank you, thank you. Congratulations, it was great.’

“He gave me some credit on some specific things and then started taking notes. There were no more threats of being fired, I had done the job and showed him I was worth it,” she continued. “It’s just that you go after that every week. You’re chasing the dragon of Michael’s approval.’

Co-host Will Friedle added that the praise “had nothing to do with your acting. It was just making Michael feel good.’