Danielle Fishel reveals former crush on Boy Meets World co-star Rider Strong

Danielle Fishel has broken her silence and revealed a secret she’s been keeping for three decades.

The former teenage star, 41, was in love with co-star Rider Strong, 42, when they worked on Boy Meets World.

The truth came out during the latest episode of their Pod meets world rewatch podcast, when a fan asked if any of the cast members had a crush on each other during the ABC sitcom’s run from 1993 to 2000.

Secret revealed: Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel, 41, has revealed a secret she’s kept for 30 years; photos Los Angeles May 2022

“I’ll go first,” said Danielle, who played Topanga Lawrence. “I was in love with Rider.”

“That’s not true,” exclaimed the shocked actor, who played bad boy Shawn Hunter. “You never told me that.”

“It’s all too true,” Danielle replied.

Crush: The actress, who played Topanga Lawrence, was in love with co-star Rider Strong, 42, who played bad boy Shawn Hunter in the hit sitcom; pictured Los Angeles June 2022

Q&A: The news came out during a fan Q&A session during a rewatch episode of their Pod Meets World podcast that aired August 24; pictured 2018

The Girl Meets World star explained that she started feeling warm and fuzzy towards her co-star after they started working together.

“I think maybe it started later in season 1 and definitely through season 2,” she recalls. ‘I did. I was in love with Rider. I don’t know, he was so smart.’

“You know one of my favorite things about Rider, and it still holds true to this day: Rider is very exuberant. He will tell you how he feels and he is very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t just throw them away. When Rider compliments you, it’s thoughtful, it has meaning, and you can see… it comes from a very real place.”

Smart: One of the reasons Danielle said she was attracted to Rider is that “he was so smart”

Let’s hope the revelation doesn’t make things uncomfortable in the office. Danielle and Rider have been hosting the podcast along with former co-star Eric Friedle, 46, since releasing their first episode on June 15.

Danielle is happily married to producer Jensen Karp, 42, and they are parents to two, Adler, three, and Keaton, one. Rider has been married to actress Alexandra Barreto, 46, since 2013, and they share Indigo, seven.

Whether there will ever be a re-boot of the popular ’90s series that still has a devoted fan base is up in the air. Ben Savage, 41, who starred as Cory Matthews, is trying his hand at politics. He is running for a seat on the West Hollywood, California City Council.