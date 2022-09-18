Danielle Armstrong shows off her toned figure in a mint green bikini

Danielle Armstrong showed off her toned figure in a bright green bikini on Saturday while on vacation in the Maldives.

The former Towie star, 34, posted three gorgeous snaps of herself as she honeymooned in the clear crystal clear waters.

The blonde bombshell captioned the post: “Making the most of our last few days and taking every opportunity to swim in this clear turquoise sea.”

The reality star can be seen in a mint green bikini that showed off her muscular and tanned figure.

The beauty accessorized her beach look with a cute turtle necklace and wore gold-framed sunglasses.

She also put her blonde locks in a chic loose bun for the sunny beach snaps.

And at one point she can be seen as a storm for the cameras as she graces a huge grin.

In another sunlit photo, she can be seen looking out over the crystal clear waters raising her hand to show off her huge diamond ring.

The sunny snaps come after Danielle tied the knot with partner Tom Edney three weeks ago after getting engaged in 2020.

Danielle recently revealed that she and her new husband Tom would be taking their daughter Orla, two, on their two-week honeymoon.

Danielle took to her Instagram account while at the Dubai airport to explain why she and her construction director Beau took their daughter on a trip.

She shared some adorable family snaps on her account, writing, “Honeymoon and a toddler… this must be fun.

“So many people asked me if we were going to take Orla for our honeymoon and maybe if we were going somewhere for just under five days we would consider asking the grandparents…

“But we’ll be gone for two weeks and it wouldn’t feel right to leave our little girl behind for so long…

“Besides, we’d just talk about her and look at her pictures so we might as well have her with us. So here’s married life and the three of us #newlyweds #honeymoon #justthe3ofus.’

Last month, Danielle and Tom said “I do” three years after they first started dating, and two years since they got engaged in 2020.

The newlyweds tied the knot at Ashridge House estate in Hertfordshire, set in 190 acres of beautiful gardens for 100 guests.

And although Danielle had six bridesmaids, it was their daughter Orla’s big day, as she played the important role of flower girl.