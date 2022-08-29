Danielle Armstrong shares first post since tying the knot with her partner Tommy

Danielle Armstrong showed off her glitzy wedding ring as she shared her first message since she tied the knot with new husband Tommy Edney.

The TOWIE personality, 34, took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate her wedding anniversary after her star-studded ceremony on Saturday.

She shared a black and white photo of her hand on top of her new husband’s hand as they flashed their wedding rings.

Newlyweds: Danielle Armstrong showed off her glitzy wedding ring as she shared her first message since she tied the knot with new husband Tommy Edney

Danielle wore her diamond engagement ring and a sparkly wedding band, while Tommy opted for a solid silver band.

A glimpse of her white wedding dress was also seen in the gorgeous photo, as well as a bunch of white roses.

The photo also showed a white card with the heartfelt words: ‘I do. Today. Tomorrow. Always. 27.08.2022.’

Alongside the snap, she wrote, “Officially Mr and Mrs Edney… @tommyedney.”

Wedding: Danielle married former childhood best friend Tommy at Sopwell House estate in Hertfordshire on Saturday, and the couple haven’t revealed many details of their big day yet

Her celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comments section to share their well wishes with the newlyweds.

Samantha Faiers wrote: ‘Congratulations.’

While Billie Faiers wrote: ‘Big congratulations to you both.’

Vicky Pattison said, “You.”

And Jess Wright commented, “Beautiful day for a beautiful couple.”

Love Island’s Maura Higgins added: ‘Congratulations.’

‘Congratulations!’: Her celebrity friends and fans rushed to the comments section to share their well wishes with the newlyweds

Danielle married former childhood best friend Tommy on Saturday at the Sopwell House estate in Hertfordshire, and the couple haven’t revealed many details of their big day yet.

Their TV friends shared several glamorous snaps of the occasion with Georgia Kousoulou, 31, poses in a green ruffled dress as she led the glamor at the wedding party.

Meanwhile, Ferne McCann hung out with James Argent as he shared snaps from the big day, with Ferne looking stunning in a pale pink maxi dress.

The TV personality and mother of one Georgia, 31, looked stylish in a ruffled green backless number in the image posted to her Instagram, with the large house visible in the background.

Stunning: TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou looked glamorous in a ruffled green backless dress posing at Danielle’s estate wedding on Saturday

She wowed in the sheer maxi dress, which featured a halter neck design and layered ruffles and was paired with a gold back and matching stilettos.

Georgia wore her long blond locks in a low fringe with loose strands around her face and opted for a typically glamorous makeup look.

The beauty wrote in the caption: ‘Our beautiful @daniellearmstrong88 is married! Wow what a beautiful bride ❤️ what a beautiful couple.. ️

‘Dream dress @sophiebrookefleck, thank you so much, I’m obsessed!’

Arg’s stack of photos showed him posing with glamorous Ferne, TOWIE’s Jess Wright wearing a bright pink jumpsuit and Georgia’s fiancée Tommy Mallet wearing a beige suit.

Star-studded: Ferne McCann, meanwhile, snuggled up with James Argent as he shared snaps from the big day, while Ferne looked stunning in a pale pink maxi dress

Close: Georgia wowed in the sheer maxi dress, which featured a halterneck design and layered ruffles as she posed with Arg, before posing with Jess Wright (R)

Danielle married her best friend of 22 Tom Edney this weekend at the idyllic Sopwell House in Hertfordshire.

The star, 34, was seen arriving at the venue on Thursday in a white sun dress alongside her boyfriend and bridesmaid Ferne McCann.

Danielle and Tom, the parents of daughter Orla, two, have known each other since they were children and fell in love in 2019 after a string of failed romances for the reality star.

She gushed about their romance in June in a sweet Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself with Tom and writing: ‘Know each other since we were 11 and think we’re getting married in a few months.’

Brave: Arg posed for a handsome wink with Ferne’s fiancé Lorri Haines

Friends forever: Arg also shared a photo with Tommy wearing a beige suit

Couple: Georgia smoldered while posing with fiancé Tommy Mallet

It was in March 2020 that Danielle announced that she was engaged to Tom – her best friend of 22 years.

The blonde beauty, who was expecting her first child at the time, shared the happy news on Instagram during the couple’s romantic babymoon in Dubai.

Showing off her sparkly ring in a series of beloved snaps, the mum wrote: ‘Now feel the happiest girl in the world…I SAY YES ️ #imengaged.’ [sic]

The Danni Boutique owner looked at her Instagram Stories and was delighted when she gushed, ‘So…I said yes!

“You’ve actually done very well. I actually felt sick from the boat, I didn’t know what to do!

Glam: Jess wowed in her embellished pink bodysuit for the wedding

Fun times: Earlier this summer Danielle enjoyed a wild four day bachelorette party in Mykonos with her best friends

“Are you excited to marry me?” she asked her partner, before declaring, “Mrs. Edney becomes!’

The previous September, the star confirmed that she had found love again with her childhood sweetheart, shortly after she split from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Daniel Spiller.

Before starting a relationship with Tom, the fitness enthusiast divorced Herne Bay footballer Daniel in August 2019.

Danielle was previously in a relationship with businessman James Lock, 35, with whom she was in a relationship from 2014 to 2016.