Danielle Armstrong looks every inch the bride in white lace gown as she weds Tom Edney

She married her childhood sweetheart Tom Edney last month after getting engaged in 2020.

And Danielle Armstrong watched the bride every inch at her wedding reception after she tied the knot with Tom at the Sopwell House estate in Hertfordshire.

Her boyfriend Jess Wright took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share sweet photos and videos captured at the star-studded wedding reception.

Wow! And Armstrong watched the bride every inch at her wedding reception after he tied the knot with Tom Edney at Sopwell House estate in Hertfordshire

At a glance, Danielle looked stunning in her white lace wedding gown with a flowing train and a plunging back as she posed with Jess, 36.

The former TOWIE star, 34, styled her golden locks in glamorous waves and opted for a full-coverage makeup palette for her big day.

Jess cut an elegant figure in a bright pink jumpsuit with flared trousers, by Nadine Merabi, as she hugged Danielle at the wedding.

She wore her dark locks loosely in a straight fashion and accentuated her striking features with a coat of mascara and a dab of nude lipstick.

Wedding: Her boyfriend Jess Wright took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share sweet photos and videos captured at the star-studded wedding reception

Alongside the photo, Jess wrote: ‘Memories of this beautiful day @danielle.armstrong88 what a beautiful bride you were.’

In a follow-up video shot by Jess, Danielle was seen dancing with her new husband Tom as their guests watched at the reception.

Jess also shared a kiss with husband William Lee-Kemp, with whom she shares her son Presley, while the couple celebrated with Danielle.

Jess also shared a short selfie video of her dancing with James Argent, who cut a neat figure in a burgundy suit.

Big Day: In a follow-up video shot by Jess, Danielle was seen dancing with her new husband Tom as their guests watched at the reception

Reception: Jess also provided insight into the glitzy reception when she shared a photo of her place setting, which features a beautiful gold-rimmed glass plate and gold cutlery

She wrote in a caption: “@real_arg so nice to spend the day together too. So proud of you.’

Jess also provided insight into the glitzy reception when she shared a photo of her place setting, which features a beautiful gold-edged glass plate and gold cutlery.

On her plate was her name plate with ‘Jessica’ on it and a menu with the three-course menu to be served.

After the wedding, Danielle revealed that she and new husband Tom Edney are taking their toddler daughter Orla, two, on their two-week honeymoon.

Pals: Jess also shared a short selfie video of her dancing with James Argent, who cut a neat figure in a burgundy suit

Danielle used her Instagram account from the Emirates Business Class Lounge at Dubai airport on Sunday to explain why she and her construction director beau took their daughter on a trip.

She shared some adorable family snaps on her account, writing, “Honeymoon and a toddler… this must be fun.

“So many people asked me if we were going to take Orla on our honeymoon and maybe if we were going somewhere for just under 5 days we would consider asking the grandparents…

“But we’ll be gone for two weeks and it wouldn’t feel right to leave our little girl behind for so long…

Guests: Jess cut an elegant figure in a bright pink jumpsuit with flared trousers, by Nadine Merabi, as she posed with William at the wedding

“Besides, we’d just talk about her and look at her pictures so we might as well have her with us. So here’s married life and the three of us #newlyweds #honeymoon #justthe3ofus.’

Danielle also shared a glimpse of her honeymoon wardrobe, revealing that she had a personalized blazer made with the word “wifey.”

Last month, Danielle and Tom said “I do” three years after they first started dating, and two years since they got engaged in 2020.

The newlyweds tied the knot at Ashridge House estate in Hertfordshire, set in 190 acres of beautiful gardens for 100 guests.

Newlyweds: Danielle and Tom said ‘I do’ last month, three years after they first started dating, and two years since they got engaged in 2020

While Danielle has six bridesmaids, it was their daughter Orla’s big day as she played the important role of flower girl.

They say she behaved “as good as gold” all day, but in the morning there was a little drama.

“Everything went smoothly and half an hour before the ceremony it got a little chaotic,” Danielle told OKAY! magazine.

“Everyone was wearing hair and makeup and drinking champagne, and then suddenly Orla started crying because she was hungry and wanted cookies.

Family: It comes after Danielle revealed on her Instagram account on Sunday that she and new husband Tom are taking their toddler daughter Orla, two, on their honeymoon

It was approaching her nap time, but we were like, “She’ll just have to get through it!”‘

Danielle wore a beautiful lace dress by Berta design from The Wedding Club in Knightsbridge.

Speaking of the stunning ensemble, the fitness guru said, “Our venue had a lot of history and one of the rooms had a very Italian feel to it.

‘I wanted that feeling in my dress too. It was the second dress I tried. I had the exact same feeling I had with the venue – I just knew.’

Danielle chose to walk down the stairs, rather than down the aisle, for the wedding, while Tom gushed that she looked “absolutely gorgeous” as she went down the stairs.

Chic: Danielle also shared a glimpse of her honeymoon wardrobe, revealing she had a personalized blazer made with the word ‘wifey’

Tom said, ‘I loved her dress. I watched her as she walked downstairs and she looked absolutely beautiful. I knew she would look beautiful in whatever she was wearing.’

About their vows, Danelle said, “We didn’t have a religious ceremony, so we wanted the words we chose to really mean something to us.

“The registrar was nice. We talked about respect for each other and having a sense of humor. It’s about being best friends, but also husband and wife.’

Danielle gushed it was a Romeo and Juliet thing when they tied the knot at their beloved wedding venue, which Danielle said was perfect as soon as they saw it.

After the couple said “I do,” Natalie Cole’s eight-piece band played This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) and enjoyed a fun reception with personalized drinks, the publication reported.

Cheers: Danielle took to her social media to explain why she and her construction director Beau took their daughter on a trip

Danielle and Tom met when they started high school in 1999 and were friends for eight years before it blossomed into a romance.

In his wedding speech, Tom referred to their meeting and said that according to OK! never imagined that his wife would walk through the school gates.

Danielle admitted she cried during her first dance to Luther Vandros’s So Amazing, who saw the couple lovingly along with their daughter Orla as they celebrated their union.

The couple continued to party with their friends and loved ones until the early hours, while the couple admitted they want more children as they look to the future.