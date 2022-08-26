Danielle Armstrong dons a bridal white top as she arrives at a manor house ahead of her wedding

She is getting married this weekend to her best friend of 22 years Tom Edney.

And Danielle Armstrong looked like a radiant bride-to-be on Friday as she donned a white bridal top as she prepared for her big day.

The former TOWIE star, 34, was joined by best friend Ferne McCann, 32, when they arrived at an idyllic Hertfordshire country house ahead of the wedding.

Danielle’s sleeveless top had tie details on the shoulders, and the beauty paired it with matching white pants and a woven clutch.

Embellishing her look with gold sunglasses and a selection of gold jewelry, Danielle looked busy as she rushed in to make sure everything was perfect for her upcoming nuptials.

Meanwhile, Ferne showed a glimpse of her tight midriff in a navy blue crop top that she paired with tight ivory leggings.

The First Time Mum star paired her sporty look with a black Balenciaga crossbody bag, sunglasses and colorful trainers, while carrying a very large water bottle.

And as the ladies gathered for the festivities, preparations were in full swing, with staff returning from the spa hotel again and again.

Balloons and flowers were loaded into a van for the big day.

While hordes of luggage and photos were unloaded at the site.

Earlier this summer, Danielle enjoyed a wild four-day bachelorette party in Mykonos with her closest friends.

She shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress at the airport, captioning how she made the “most amazing memories” with her friends, including fellow reality star Ferne McCann, during the packed trip.

The star is set to marry her fiancé Tom this summer after the couple welcomed their daughter Orla in May 2020.

Danielle looked chic in her airport photo while wearing her bridal jumper which was paired with cream leggings and she carried a matching Louis Vuitton bag.

Danielle and Tom, the parents of daughter Orla, two, have known each other since they were children and fell in love in 2019 after a string of failed romances for the reality star.

She gushed about their romance in June in a sweet Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself with Tom and writing: ‘Know each other since we were 11 and think we’re getting married in a few months.’

It was in March 2020 that Danielle announced that she was engaged to Tom – her best friend of 22 years.

The blonde beauty, who was expecting her first child at the time, shared the happy news on Instagram during the couple’s romantic babymoon in Dubai.

Showing off her sparkly ring in a series of beloved snaps, the mum wrote: ‘Now feel the happiest girl in the world…I SAY YES ️ #imengaged.’ [sic]

The Danni Boutique owner looked at her Instagram Stories and was delighted when she gushed, ‘So…I said yes!

“You’ve actually done very well. I actually felt sick from the boat, I didn’t know what to do!

“Are you excited to marry me?” she asked her partner, before declaring, “Mrs. Edney becomes!’

The previous September, the star confirmed that she had found love again with her childhood sweetheart, shortly after she split from her boyfriend of two and a half years, Daniel Spiller.

Before starting a relationship with Tom, the fitness enthusiast divorced Herne Bay footballer Daniel in August 2019.

Danielle was previously in a relationship with businessman James Lock, 35, with whom she was in a relationship from 2014 to 2016.