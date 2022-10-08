Daniel Ricciardo reveals he will NOT be in Formula 1 next season after being axed by McLaren

<!–

Daniel Ricciardo all but confirmed he will not drive in Formula One next season, admitting he will “take a break” from his career in the sport after losing his McLaren seat.

The Australian will leave the Woking-based team at the end of the season to be replaced by fellow Australian Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo was under contract with McLaren until the end of the 2023 campaign, but after two underwhelming seasons the team opted to part ways ahead of schedule.

And in a bombshell revelation on Saturday, the eight-time Grand Prix winner admitted he will not be online next year.

“I think the reality now is that I won’t be online in 2023,” he shared Fox Sports after finishing 11th in qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

‘I think now it’s just trying to set up for 2024. I think there could be some better options then, so that’s really what all this confirms and now there’s the aim. ‘

Last month, Ricciardo, who is set to receive a $14 million payment from McLaren as part of the deal, confirmed he was exploring his options ahead of next season.

He held talks with Alpine, who were reportedly reluctant to offer him a seat after he walked away from the French team in its previous guise – when it ran under the Renault brand – in 2020 to join McLaren.

On Saturday, Alpine confirmed it had signed a contract with Pierre Gasly from AlphaTauri on a multi-year deal, leaving Williams and Haas as the only teams yet to finalize their line-ups ahead of next season.

Ricciardo acknowledged the news did not come as a surprise.

‘I knew they were talking for a while and I knew they were very interested in Pierre.

‘Let’s just say I was prepared for it and [it was] no surprise so we tried to navigate our way around and find out what was next.’

As speculation over his future grew throughout the season, the 33-year-old has been linked with a move to NASCAR and even V8 Supercars. However, Ricciardo insisted he was not walking away from Formula 1 and would now focus on securing a place for 2024.

“The plan is definitely to still be involved in Formula 1,” he said. ‘It’s like pausing a little bit, as I see it.

‘As far as my F1 career is concerned, the full intention is for 2024.

‘If I feel it [racing in other series] is going to deviate from my goal, then I’d still say it’s not really where I’m looking.

– As fun or cool as it sounds to compete in something else, the truth is mentally, I’m not there yet.

‘I’m still so, so committed to this and I think a little time off from a seat will probably do me good. I would probably use that as opposed to trying to jump into something else and keep busy in another category.

‘I would say quite convincingly that it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.’