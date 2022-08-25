Daniel Ricciardo makes it clear he was SACKED from McLaren and insists he’s not finished in F1

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dumped Aussie F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is adamant that his days at the pinnacle of motorsport are not over, as he made it clear that McLaren had made the decision to terminate his contract a year earlier.

The 33-year-old has been offered an Indycar ride by the British team in a bid to ‘keep it in the family’, but is expected to look for new opportunities elsewhere in Formula 1.

On Instagram, Ricciardo confirmed the worst kept secret in sport – and made it abundantly clear that in the end it was the team’s decision, not his.

Hi everyone, just wanted to share some news. It’s not great,” Ricciardo began in his video.

Bittersweet for sure, but I think it’s best you hear from me: 2022 will be my last year at McLaren.

Happier times for Daniel Ricciardo after winning the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last September

In an ironic twist, young gunner Oscar Piastri, 21, could replace compatriot Ricciardo at McLaren next season

“Of course we put a lot of effort on both sides, but it just didn’t work out the way we wanted, so the team has decided to change something for next year.

“We talked a lot, but in the end we agreed that it was the right choice for both of us.

“I will continue to do the rest of this year, absolutely. And I will continue to give everything.

‘For the future, what lies ahead, (I’m) not sure yet. But we’ll see.’

By saying ‘the team has decided’, the Aussie went against McLaren’s statement that he and the team had ‘agreed to part ways’.

Ricciardo added that he “learned a lot about himself” when he switched to Renault’s English kit.

He struggled to accept a succession of poor results – in addition to his triumph at Monza last year – before confirming that he still has ‘faith in his gut’ and that ‘this isn’t for me’.

In an ironic twist, the Aussie young gun Oscar Piastri, 21, could replace Ricciardo at McLaren next season.

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, the team has confirmed – with the Aussie making it clear he was sacked

The veteran F1 star, 33, endured a nightmare in 2022, with just four top 10 finishes

He is about to transfer from Alpine, where he is currently a test driver.

With F1 legend Fernando Alonso replacing the outgoing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Ricciardo can sign with Alpine.

He is also reportedly in talks with rival F1 outfit Haas.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said breaking ties with Ricciardo was a ‘sad day’.

“Daniel is a great person and a great person to deal with. We laughed a lot, we shot champagne together and it’s very personal,” he said.

“Today is a sad day that things have not gone as we had hoped.

Ricciardo’s mid-season break ends this weekend as he gears up for the Belgian Grand Prix – it will be his first race since news of his split with McLaren broke

‘I will look back with very fond memories of good times together on and off the track.

‘Ultimately we are in a company where we have to focus on ultimate performance.

‘We hope and wish Daniel all the best. There is absolutely no ill will between us. It was all very friendly and I think he really enjoyed his time at McLaren too.

“One of these days we might see him teasing us on the track and that will be nice because he is a great competitor.”

It’s not all bad news for Ricciardo – he will receive a payout of around $24 million from McLaren, taking into account his salary and performance bonuses.