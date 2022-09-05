Daniel Ricciardo is overheard giving HUGE clue to his future as fans lash out at ‘disgusting’ label

Daniel Ricciardo had a miserable night at the Dutch Grand Prix over the weekend, but a piece of footage could give an idea of ​​what the Australian F1 driver plans to do next year now that McLaren has fired him.

The Aussie had one of his worst results of the season, finishing 17th after qualifying in 18th place, but it was a pre-race clip of him that got all the attention.

Ricciardo was recorded talking to Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and appeared to mention the prospect of taking a year away from F1 before returning to the sport in 2024.

The Aussie veteran had one of his worst results of the season at the Dutch GP, finishing 17th in a race won by Max Verstappen

The discussion is not clearly discernible, but the 33-year-old veteran can be heard saying, ‘Take a year off and come back in 2024’.

There has been widespread speculation that Ricciardo would find it difficult to ride for a top team next season and may not want to race for a backmarker like Williams.

Before the Belgian Grand Prix, he hinted at the possibility of taking a year off if he didn’t like the jobs on offer, saying: ‘If the stars don’t align and it doesn’t make perfect sense and I have to take time to re-evaluate, then that’s what I need to do.’

That wasn’t the only piece of pre-race track material that F1 fans had their say.

An image during a TV clip read ‘wrestling again’ under the name of Ricciardo after he qualified for the race in 18th position.

The labels assigned to other drivers were simpler and complementary, leading some Ricciardo fans to label the image “disgusting” and bordering on “harassment”.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s clearly humiliating and ignoring his efforts. Whoever did this must be a McLaren fan.”

Another commented: ‘Interesting to see F1 always claim to be against toxic behavior and harassment, just to set a good example of toxicity when Ricciardo struggles ‘again”

Daniel Ricciardo will be replaced at McLaren next year by Australian debutant Oscar Piastri and has yet to reveal his future plans

A driver with Ricciardo’s pedigree will certainly be of interest to some teams lower on the grid, but a look at his 2022 record is hardly a convincing argument for the Aussie.

He has only had four top 10 finishes from 15 races, being outdone by his younger and more inexperienced team-mate Lando Norris.

Still, he took McLaren’s only race win since 2012 – at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza – as well as taking podium finishes in a struggling Renault car before moving to McLaren in 2020.

So, will anyone take a chance on him? There are multiple possible destinations for Ricciardo if he leaves McLaren at the end of the year.

alpine

Two years ago, a reunion with Alpine would have been thought impossible, given the dark cloud from which Ricciardo left the team – then called Renault – to drive for McLaren.

But the nature of the current saga sweeping the paddock has seen an opening fall in the Australian’s favour.

Fernando Alonso has left the French team to race for Aston Martin next season, replacing outgoing Sebastian Vettel after the German took time out for his illustrious career.

A move for Piastri seemed obvious to the Enstone team, who had devoted significant resources to developing the Aussie talent. However, Piastri has dramatically disapproved of Alpine and will now take Ricciardo’s seat at McLaren in 2023.

Fernando Alonso’s decision to leave Alpine for Aston Martin has paved the way for Ricciardo to return to the team he left for McLaren

That has left the door open for Ricciardo and a return to his former team wouldn’t be too uncomfortable for the 33-year-old.

In addition to the name tweak, there has been a significant change in the team’s operations – with Cyril Abiteboul replaced by Otmar Szafnauer, while Alain Prost and Marcin Budkowski have also given way.

Hare

Ricciardo’s move from Red Bull to Renault has been seen as a ‘step down’ for the Australian, but with options dwindling, a move to Haas could revive the 33-year-old’s career.

After a shocking 2021 season spent in the doldrums, the US team has enjoyed a decent 2022, often showing glimpses of strong pace, with Kevin Magnussen making a solid return to the sport.

Still, the Dane’s appearances have outlined a growing problem with Mick Schumacher. The youngster is part of Ferrari’s driver academy but has underperformed in his two seasons on the grid, leaving Haas puzzling.

Mick Schumacher (in white) failed to impress for Haas during the team’s revival this year and the Australian could accept a major pay cut to move to the American outfit

Normally a smaller team like Haas would struggle to offer a financial package capable of enticing Ricciardo, but if the Aussie, as expected, receives a significant reward from McLaren then he may be more open to a smaller deal.

Alfa Romeo

Outside of Alpine, Alfa Romeo Ricciardo would probably offer the most attractive option.

Valtteri Bottas joined from Mercedes this season and signed a multi-year deal with the team, while rookie Zhou Guanyu was recruited from Formula 2.

It would be surprising if Alfa Romeo decided not to lock up Zhou until 2023, but Ricciardo’s availability could be an eye-catcher for the Swiss team.

Alfa Romeo recently partnered with Audi for 2026, which would provide Ricciardo with a long-term project to sink his teeth into with Bottas, though he may be wary of the prospect of putting building blocks in place until the age of 36, when the deal is made.

Valtteri Bottas believes his own move to Alfa Romeo has set him free as a driver

Williams

Desiring to be the force that once dominated the sport, Ricciardo was able to breathe new life into Williams and lead the team under their new owners.

American firm Dorilton has financially stabilized the famed team since its acquisition last year and is keen to hire a driver who can appeal to the growing American audience, with Logan Sergeant closely linked to Nicolas Latifi’s seat.

Struggling Nicholas Latifi can make way for Perth-born driver at Williams

However, Ricciardo is also a popular figure among American fans and would certainly help with the team’s marketing appeal.

In a similar vein to Haas, Williams would likely only appear as an option if Ricciardo were to see closed doors at Alpine and Alfa Romeo, but his arrival would make him the team’s biggest asset since Felipe Massa in 2014.